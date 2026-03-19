Freeport High School Class of 1987 Friday Night General Fund Raffle

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About this raffle
50% of the proceeds will go directly into funding the next Class event, big or small!
50% goes back to the winner(s).
One ticket per purchase.
50% of the proceeds will go directly into funding the next Class event, big or small!
50% goes back to the winner(s).
Buy 5 tickets, get the 6th ticket free!
50% of the proceeds will go directly into funding the next Class event, big or small!
50% goes back to the winner(s).
Buy 10 tickets, get the 11th & 12th tickets free!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!