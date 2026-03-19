Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

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Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

About this raffle

Freeport High School Class of 1987 Friday Night General Fund Raffle

50/50 Split
$2

50% of the proceeds will go directly into funding the next Class event, big or small!

50% goes back to the winner(s).
One ticket per purchase.

50/50 Split (6 tickets)
$10

50% of the proceeds will go directly into funding the next Class event, big or small!

50% goes back to the winner(s).
Buy 5 tickets, get the 6th ticket free!

50/50 Split (12 tickets)
$20

50% of the proceeds will go directly into funding the next Class event, big or small!

50% goes back to the winner(s).
Buy 10 tickets, get the 11th & 12th tickets free!

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