Freeport PA Pride

Offered by

Freeport PA Pride

About the memberships

7th Annual Freeport PA Pride Stroll Sponsorships

Pride "Ally"
$50

Your support at this level will show your logo on our Freeport PA Pride website Sponsor page.

Pride "Partner"
$150

Your support at this level will have Pride Ally status + getting your logo on our event banner and signage

Pride "Advocate"
$250

Your support at this level will have Pride Ally and Partner Status + a special social media shoutout for your sponsorship.

Pride "Champion"
$500

Your support at this level will have Pride Ally, Partner, & Advocate status + free vendor booth space (with approved booth application), and a special featured social media post. Vendor booth application submission deadline is May 10, 2026. Application available https://www.freeportpapride.org/events-1

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