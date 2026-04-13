7th Annual Freeport PA Pride Stroll Sponsorships

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About the memberships
Your support at this level will show your logo on our Freeport PA Pride website Sponsor page.
Your support at this level will have Pride Ally status + getting your logo on our event banner and signage
Your support at this level will have Pride Ally and Partner Status + a special social media shoutout for your sponsorship.
Your support at this level will have Pride Ally, Partner, & Advocate status + free vendor booth space (with approved booth application), and a special featured social media post. Vendor booth application submission deadline is May 10, 2026. Application available https://www.freeportpapride.org/events-1
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