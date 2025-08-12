Freeriders Football Mania!

Each game card contains 3 random teams in each of the 18 weeks of the pro football season (you get 3 new teams each week). A game card’s value is equal to the total combined points scored by the 3 teams printed on the card in a given week. Every week, the 15 highest scoring game cards and the 3 lowest scoring game cards all win prizes. There are 4,960 unique game cards in a game, each of which has a minimum 1 in 15.7 chance to win a prize during the season!

