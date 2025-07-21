Community 1st Hudson, Inc.
Freestyle In The Heights
201 Central Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07307, USA
Presenting Sponsorship Package (1 Available)
$25,000
Sponsor Name on all Promotional Materials, Press Releases, Media, Digital Talk Shows as Presenting Sponsor
Four VIP Back Stage VIP Passes
Sponsor Name or Logo on Stage Backdrop
Sponsor Name or Logo on Digital Flyer
Sponsor Name or Logo on 20,000 Post Card Flyers
Sponsor Name or Logo on Promotional Social Media Video
Sponsor Logo in Social Media Event Recap Video
Individual Sponsor Banner Displayed at Event
Recognition on all Community 1
st
Social Media
Sponsor Name on Event T-Shirt
Sponsor Acknowledgement Throughout the Event
Includes The Above Platinum Sponsorship Benefits
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
Sponsor Name in Press Releases, Media, Digital Talk Shows
Two VIP Back Stage Passes
Sponsor Name or Logo on Party Bus Banner (Artists Holding Area)
Individual Sponsor Banner Displayed at Event
Recognition on all Community 1
st
Social Media
Sponsor Name on Event T-Shirt
Sponsor Acknowledgement Throughout The Event
Includes The Above Platinum Sponsorship Benefits
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Individual Sponsor Banner Displayed at Event
Recognition on all Community 1
st
Social Media
Sponsor Name on Event T-Shirt
Sponsor Acknowledgement Throughout The Event
Includes The Above Silver Sponsorship Benefits
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsorship of VIP Area For Performers - Name or Logo on Banner in VIP Area (Food & Beverages For The Artists)
Recognition on all Community 1
st
Social Media
Includes The Above Bronze Sponsorship Benefits
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor Name or Logo on Main Event Banner
Acknowledgement on Community 1
st
Website
