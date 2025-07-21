Freestyle In The Heights

201 Central Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07307, USA

Presenting Sponsorship Package (1 Available) item
Presenting Sponsorship Package (1 Available)
$25,000
  • Sponsor Name on all Promotional Materials, Press Releases, Media, Digital Talk Shows as Presenting Sponsor
  • Four VIP Back Stage VIP Passes
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on Stage Backdrop  
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on Digital Flyer
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on 20,000 Post Card Flyers  
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on Promotional Social Media Video
  • Sponsor Logo in Social Media Event Recap Video   
  • Individual Sponsor Banner Displayed at Event
  • Recognition on all Community 1st Social Media
  • Sponsor Name on Event T-Shirt
  • Sponsor Acknowledgement Throughout the Event
  • Includes The Above Platinum Sponsorship Benefits
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
  • Sponsor Name in Press Releases, Media, Digital Talk Shows
  • Two VIP Back Stage Passes
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on Party Bus Banner (Artists Holding Area)
  • Individual Sponsor Banner Displayed at Event
  • Recognition on all Community 1st Social Media
  • Sponsor Name on Event T-Shirt
  • Sponsor Acknowledgement Throughout The Event
  • Includes The Above Platinum Sponsorship Benefits   
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
  • Individual Sponsor Banner Displayed at Event
  • Recognition on all Community 1st Social Media
  • Sponsor Name on Event T-Shirt
  • Sponsor Acknowledgement Throughout The Event
  • Includes The Above Silver Sponsorship Benefits  
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
  • Sponsorship of VIP Area For Performers - Name or Logo on Banner in VIP Area (Food & Beverages For The Artists)
  • Recognition on all Community 1st Social Media
  • Includes The Above Bronze Sponsorship Benefits
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
  • Sponsor Name or Logo on Main Event Banner
  • Acknowledgement on Community 1st Website
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing