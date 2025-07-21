Freestyle In The Heights

Sponsor Name on all Promotional Materials, Press Releases, Media, Digital Talk Shows as Presenting Sponsor

Four VIP Back Stage VIP Passes

Sponsor Name or Logo on Stage Backdrop

Sponsor Name or Logo on Digital Flyer

Sponsor Name or Logo on 20,000 Post Card Flyers

Sponsor Name or Logo on Promotional Social Media Video

Sponsor Logo in Social Media Event Recap Video

Individual Sponsor Banner Displayed at Event

Recognition on all Community 1 st Social Media

Sponsor Name on Event T-Shirt

Sponsor Acknowledgement Throughout the Event