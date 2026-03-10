Prometheus Wrestling Club

Hosted by

Prometheus Wrestling Club

About this event

Freestyle Session

12420 E 32nd Ave

Spokane Valley, WA 99216, USA

Freestyle Club Dues w/o USA Card
$250

Valid for Freestyle season - Mar thru April

Includes Free T-shirt, singlet rental, travel expenses

USA Card is required - you will purchase card thru usawmembership.com

Freestyle Club Dues with USA Card UPGRADE
$295

Valid for Freestyle season - Mar thru April

Includes Free T-shirt, singlet rental, travel expenses

USA Card is required - the club will purchase the upgrade from Limited Folkstyle on your behalf

Freestyle Club Dues with USA Card FULL
$320

Valid for Freestyle season - Mar thru April

Includes Free T-shirt, singlet rental, travel expenses

USA Card is required - the club will purchase the Full Athlete on your behalf

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