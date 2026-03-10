Freestyle Session

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About this event
Valid for Freestyle season - Mar thru April
Includes Free T-shirt, singlet rental, travel expenses
USA Card is required - you will purchase card thru usawmembership.com
Valid for Freestyle season - Mar thru April
Includes Free T-shirt, singlet rental, travel expenses
USA Card is required - the club will purchase the upgrade from Limited Folkstyle on your behalf
Valid for Freestyle season - Mar thru April
Includes Free T-shirt, singlet rental, travel expenses
USA Card is required - the club will purchase the Full Athlete on your behalf
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!