Fremont Little League Sponsorship

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2026 Project of the Year - Goal of $10,000 to Resurface Branstrom Park
10x15 metal sign hung on the Branstrom backstop
Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page
Sponsorship Highlighted on Opening Day
Invitation to the opening game after project completion for on-field recognition
Sponsors 1 Little League Team
Hang a Logo Banner on a Little League Field
Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page
8x10 Little League Sponsorship Photo
Sponsors 1 Little League Team
Hang a Logo Banner on a Little League Field
Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page
8x10 Little League Sponsorship Photo
Sponsor 1 Little League Team
8x10 Photo of Team to Display
Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page
Dugout Sign at Branstrom
Individual Thank You post on League’s Facebook page
Logo Banner on a Little League Field
Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page.
Logo Banner on a Little League Field
Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page.
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