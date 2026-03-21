Fremont Little League

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Fremont Little League

Fremont Little League Sponsorship

Grand Slam
$1,000

2026 Project of the Year - Goal of $10,000 to Resurface Branstrom Park

10x15 metal sign hung on the Branstrom backstop


Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page


Sponsorship Highlighted on Opening Day


Invitation to the opening game after project completion for on-field recognition

Home Run New
$500

Sponsors 1 Little League Team


Hang a Logo Banner on a Little League Field


Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page


8x10 Little League Sponsorship Photo

Home Run Renew
$450

Sponsors 1 Little League Team


Hang a Logo Banner on a Little League Field


Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page


8x10 Little League Sponsorship Photo

Triple
$375

Sponsor 1 Little League Team


8x10 Photo of Team to Display


Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page

Double
$250

Dugout Sign at Branstrom


Individual Thank You post on League’s Facebook page

Single New
$200

Logo Banner on a Little League Field


Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page.

Single Renew
$150

Logo Banner on a Little League Field


Individual Thank You post on the League’s Facebook page.

Add a donation for Fremont Little League

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