Jan-May 2026 Membership

About the memberships
The membership fee for the Youth Choir of the French Choir of Washington is $280 per chorister. Reduced rates are available for siblings ($220 per child) or people of modest means (on request).
Participation in the French Choir of Washington (Adult Choir) is USD 150.00 for the January to May 2026 period.
Reduced rates are available for students, couples, and people on low income.
Participation in the French Choir of Washington (Adult Choir) is USD 250.00 per couple joining together for the January to May 2026 period.
This reduced rate is available for students and people on low income.
