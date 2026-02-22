Alliance Française du Maine

Hosted by

Alliance Française du Maine

About this event

FRENCH 'N CRAFTS (A2 +) 8-week session (March 27th - May 15th); Fridays 4:30pm - 6:00pm IN-PERSON CLASS. - The last day to register for classes is March 21st.

AFDUME Member Registration
$200

AFDUME member price

Non-member Registration
$240

Non-member price

"EARLY BIRD" Registration for AFDUME members
$180
Available until Mar 11

AFDUME member Early Bird registration price

"EARLY BIRD" Registration for non-members
$216
Available until Mar 11

Non-member Early Bird registration price

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!