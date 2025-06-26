Space Coast Frenchie Rescue

Hosted by

Space Coast Frenchie Rescue

About this event

Frenchies & Bikers: Revved Up for Rescue Benefit & Bike Show!

1440 Sportsman Ln NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905, USA

Non-Profit 10x10 Space
Free
Must be a 501c3 nonprofit.
Food Truck
$50
Vendor 10x10 Space
$50
General Vendor Space
Vendor 10x10 Space with raffle donation
$10
For a reduced vendor fee you will provide a raffle basket for the event.
Sponsorship 🐾 Bulldog Benefactor
$500
• VIP Vendor 10x10 placement – Prime real estate near the stage or central area, with early access to electricity if needed. • Solo sponsor shout-outs on SCFR social media (one pre-event and one post-event). • Name on Event Banner • Personalized thank-you video featuring one of our rescue pups.
Sponsorship 🦴 Frenchie Funders
$250
• Vendor 10x10 Space included in a high foot-traffic location. • Group shout-out on SCFR social media before and after the event. • Opportunity to include business cards, coupons, or small giveaways in attendee swag bags.
Sponsorship 🐶 Frenchie Friend
$100
• Vendor 10x10 space – perfect for small businesses or passionate supporters. • Group thank-you post on SCFR social media. • Opportunity to include business cards, coupons, or small giveaways in attendee swag bags.
Add a donation for Space Coast Frenchie Rescue

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