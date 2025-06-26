Frenchies & Bikers: Revved Up for Rescue Benefit & Bike Show!

For a reduced vendor fee you will provide a raffle basket for the event.
For a reduced vendor fee you will provide a raffle basket for the event.
Sponsorship 🐾 Bulldog Benefactor
$500
• VIP Vendor 10x10 placement – Prime real estate near the stage or central area, with early access to electricity if needed.
• Solo sponsor shout-outs on SCFR social media (one pre-event and one post-event).
• Name on Event Banner
• Personalized thank-you video featuring one of our rescue pups.
• VIP Vendor 10x10 placement – Prime real estate near the stage or central area, with early access to electricity if needed.
• Solo sponsor shout-outs on SCFR social media (one pre-event and one post-event).
• Name on Event Banner
• Personalized thank-you video featuring one of our rescue pups.
Sponsorship 🦴 Frenchie Funders
$250
• Vendor 10x10 Space included in a high foot-traffic location.
• Group shout-out on SCFR social media before and after the event.
• Opportunity to include business cards, coupons, or small giveaways in attendee swag bags.
• Vendor 10x10 Space included in a high foot-traffic location.
• Group shout-out on SCFR social media before and after the event.
• Opportunity to include business cards, coupons, or small giveaways in attendee swag bags.
Sponsorship 🐶 Frenchie Friend
$100
• Vendor 10x10 space – perfect for small businesses or passionate supporters.
• Group thank-you post on SCFR social media.
• Opportunity to include business cards, coupons, or small giveaways in attendee swag bags.
• Vendor 10x10 space – perfect for small businesses or passionate supporters.
• Group thank-you post on SCFR social media.
• Opportunity to include business cards, coupons, or small giveaways in attendee swag bags.
Add a donation for Space Coast Frenchie Rescue
$
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