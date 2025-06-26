Frenchies & Bikers: Revved Up for Rescue Benefit & Bike Show!

• VIP Vendor 10x10 placement – Prime real estate near the stage or central area, with early access to electricity if needed. • Solo sponsor shout-outs on SCFR social media (one pre-event and one post-event). • Name on Event Banner • Personalized thank-you video featuring one of our rescue pups.

• VIP Vendor 10x10 placement – Prime real estate near the stage or central area, with early access to electricity if needed. • Solo sponsor shout-outs on SCFR social media (one pre-event and one post-event). • Name on Event Banner • Personalized thank-you video featuring one of our rescue pups.

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