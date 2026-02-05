Frenchtown Fathers Club Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
1 day Free Admission for 2 Adults and up to 4 Children to the Discovery Museum. Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder at the end of the auction.
Donated by the Discovery Museum
Starting bid
Lithographed #97 Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward Picture. 8.5" x 11".
Donated by the Pittsburgh Steelers
Starting bid
#50 New Yorks Rangers Will Cuylle Autographed Photo Card and Certificate of Authenticity. Includes (1) 5"x 7", double-sided Photo Card and (1) Certificate of Authenticity, 5"x7".
Donated by the New York Rangers.
Starting bid
Replica Lithographed Photo featuring #5 Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson. 10" x 8".
Donated by New York Jets
Starting bid
Voucher for 4 Right Field Porch Tickets to see the Hartford Yard Goats. Voucher will be emailed to winning bidder at the end of the auction.
Donated by the Hartford Yard Goats.
Starting bid
Certificate for 2 tickets to see the New York Red Bulls. Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder at the end of the auction.
Donated by the New York Red Bulls.
Starting bid
Hockey puck autographed by Boston Bruins #39 Morgan Geekie. Includes hockey puck and Certificate of Authenticity.
Donated by the Boston Bruins
Starting bid
Treat yourself and your friends to an unforgettable evening with Chef Cash Scott. This exclusive in-home dining experience for up to 8 guests features a customized three-course meal with multiple appetizers, expertly prepared with Chef Cash’s signature open-fire grilling style. Known for French, Asian, Asado, elevated gastropub cuisine, and smoked meats, Chef Cash brings restaurant-quality food, seamless service, and lasting memories straight to your table. A perfect gift or special night in support of Frenchtown Elementary.
**This is local to Trumbull CT only
Starting bid
This item is a birthday party hosted at Hands On Pottery, a fun and creative studio where kids can paint their own pottery pieces. The party includes a guided, hands-on art experience that lets children choose and decorate pottery items to take home, making it a memorable and interactive celebration. Perfect for kids’ birthdays, this party combines creativity, fun, and a one-of-a-kind keepsake for every guest. 🎨🎉
Starting bid
A round of golf for a foursome with carts on an agreed upon Monday.
To setup, must reach out to
Prez Mocarski
Director of Outside Operations
Wee Burn Country Club
(W) (203) 656-1780
(C) (203) 962-4023
Starting bid
A round of golf for a foursome at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, carts are included. This is for a mutually agreed upon Monday after 1pm, scheduled ahead of time.
Starting bid
This Gift Certificate Entitles The Bearer to
One 18-Hole Round of Golf for Four
Any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday
The Connecticut Golf Club
915 Black Rock Turnpike
Easton, CT 06612
For reservations:
please call
Expiration: 11/30/2026
Starting bid
A round of golf for a foursome at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, carts are included. This is for a mutually agreed upon Monday after 1pm, scheduled ahead of time.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Wee Burn Country Club. Your choice of 1 shirt, 1 pair of pants, and 1 yeti. A $300 value
Starting bid
This will reserve Mrs. Prisco's parking spot for you for the 5th grade graduation.
Starting bid
This will reserve Dr. Petersen's parking spot for you for the 5th grade graduation.
