Frenchtown PTA has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Frenchtown PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Frenchtown Fathers Club Auction

Discovery Museum Family Pass item
Discovery Museum Family Pass
$25

Starting bid

1 day Free Admission for 2 Adults and up to 4 Children to the Discovery Museum. Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder at the end of the auction.


Donated by the Discovery Museum

Autographed Cam Heyward Picture item
Autographed Cam Heyward Picture
$10

Starting bid

Lithographed #97 Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward Picture. 8.5" x 11".


Donated by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Autographed Will Cuylle Photo Card item
Autographed Will Cuylle Photo Card item
Autographed Will Cuylle Photo Card item
Autographed Will Cuylle Photo Card
$10

Starting bid

#50 New Yorks Rangers Will Cuylle Autographed Photo Card and Certificate of Authenticity. Includes (1) 5"x 7", double-sided Photo Card and (1) Certificate of Authenticity, 5"x7".


Donated by the New York Rangers.

Garrett Wilson Photo item
Garrett Wilson Photo
$10

Starting bid

Replica Lithographed Photo featuring #5 Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson. 10" x 8".


Donated by New York Jets

4-tickets to Hartford Yardgoats item
4-tickets to Hartford Yardgoats
$25

Starting bid

Voucher for 4 Right Field Porch Tickets to see the Hartford Yard Goats. Voucher will be emailed to winning bidder at the end of the auction.


Donated by the Hartford Yard Goats.

2-tickets to New York Red Bulls item
2-tickets to New York Red Bulls
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for 2 tickets to see the New York Red Bulls. Certificate will be emailed to winning bidder at the end of the auction.


Donated by the New York Red Bulls.

Autographed Morgan Geekie Puck item
Autographed Morgan Geekie Puck item
Autographed Morgan Geekie Puck item
Autographed Morgan Geekie Puck
$10

Starting bid

Hockey puck autographed by Boston Bruins #39 Morgan Geekie. Includes hockey puck and Certificate of Authenticity.


Donated by the Boston Bruins

A Night To Remember item
A Night To Remember
$300

Starting bid

Treat yourself and your friends to an unforgettable evening with Chef Cash Scott. This exclusive in-home dining experience for up to 8 guests features a customized three-course meal with multiple appetizers, expertly prepared with Chef Cash’s signature open-fire grilling style. Known for French, Asian, Asado, elevated gastropub cuisine, and smoked meats, Chef Cash brings restaurant-quality food, seamless service, and lasting memories straight to your table. A perfect gift or special night in support of Frenchtown Elementary.


**This is local to Trumbull CT only

Hands On Pottery Birthday Party item
Hands On Pottery Birthday Party
$100

Starting bid

This item is a birthday party hosted at Hands On Pottery, a fun and creative studio where kids can paint their own pottery pieces. The party includes a guided, hands-on art experience that lets children choose and decorate pottery items to take home, making it a memorable and interactive celebration. Perfect for kids’ birthdays, this party combines creativity, fun, and a one-of-a-kind keepsake for every guest. 🎨🎉

Round of Golf at Greenwich Country Club item
Round of Golf at Greenwich Country Club
$200

Starting bid

A round of golf for a foursome with carts on an agreed upon Monday.

To setup, must reach out to

Prez Mocarski

Director of Outside Operations

Wee Burn Country Club

(W) (203) 656-1780

(C) (203) 962-4023

Round of Golf at Wee Burn Country Club item
Round of Golf at Wee Burn Country Club
$200

Starting bid

A round of golf for a foursome at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, carts are included. This is for a mutually agreed upon Monday after 1pm, scheduled ahead of time.


To setup, must reach out to

Prez Mocarski

Director of Outside Operations

Wee Burn Country Club

(W) (203) 656-1780

(C) (203) 962-4023

Round of Golf at Connecticut Golf Club item
Round of Golf at Connecticut Golf Club
$200

Starting bid

This Gift Certificate Entitles The Bearer to

One 18-Hole Round of Golf for Four

Any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday


The Connecticut Golf Club

915 Black Rock Turnpike

Easton, CT 06612


For reservations:

please call 

Prez Mocarski 

Director of Outside Operations

Wee Burn Country Club

(W) (203) 656-1780

(C) (203) 962-4023

      

 Expiration: 11/30/2026


Round of Golf at Wee Burn Country Club (Copy) item
Round of Golf at Wee Burn Country Club (Copy)
$200

Starting bid

A round of golf for a foursome at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, carts are included. This is for a mutually agreed upon Monday after 1pm, scheduled ahead of time.


To setup, must reach out to

Prez Mocarski

Director of Outside Operations

Wee Burn Country Club

(W) (203) 656-1780

(C) (203) 962-4023

1 hour Private Golf Lesson at Wee Burn Country Club. item
1 hour Private Golf Lesson at Wee Burn Country Club.
$20

Starting bid

To setup, must reach out to

Prez Mocarski

Director of Outside Operations

Wee Burn Country Club

(W) (203) 656-1780

(C) (203) 962-4023

1 hour Private Golf Lesson at Wee Burn Country Club. item
1 hour Private Golf Lesson at Wee Burn Country Club.
$20

Starting bid

To setup, must reach out to

Prez Mocarski

Director of Outside Operations

Wee Burn Country Club

(W) (203) 656-1780

(C) (203) 962-4023

1 hour Private Golf Lesson at Wee Burn Country Club. item
1 hour Private Golf Lesson at Wee Burn Country Club.
$20

Starting bid

To setup, must reach out to

Prez Mocarski

Director of Outside Operations

Wee Burn Country Club

(W) (203) 656-1780

(C) (203) 962-4023

1 Shirt, 1 pair of pants, and 1 Yeti item
1 Shirt, 1 pair of pants, and 1 Yeti
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Wee Burn Country Club. Your choice of 1 shirt, 1 pair of pants, and 1 yeti. A $300 value


To setup, must reach out to

Prez Mocarski

Director of Outside Operations

Wee Burn Country Club

(W) (203) 656-1780

(C) (203) 962-4023


Premier Parking spot, 5th grade graduation item
Premier Parking spot, 5th grade graduation
$20

Starting bid

This will reserve Mrs. Prisco's parking spot for you for the 5th grade graduation.

Premier Parking spot, 5th grade graduation (Copy) item
Premier Parking spot, 5th grade graduation (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

This will reserve Dr. Petersen's parking spot for you for the 5th grade graduation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!