Frenchtown Renaissance & Street Corner Giveaway Sponsorship Package

623 W Georgia St

Tallahassee, FL 32304, USA

Diamond Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Diamond Level includes recognition as logistical location support sponsor, table/display, logo on website, recognition at event, social media post, banner ad space, feature in press release promos, dedicated space on website with link, feature in monthly e-newsletter and honorable mention and feature announcement in online videos.

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Platinum Level includes able/display, logo on website, recognition at event, social media post, banner ad space, feature in press release promos, dedicated space on website with link, feature in monthly e-newsletter, and honorable mention in online videos.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$750

Gold Level includes table/display, logo on website, recognition at event, social media post, banner ad space, feature in press release promos, dedicated space on website with link, and feature in monthly e-newsletter

Silver Level Sponsorship
$500

Silver Level includes table/display, logo on website, recognition at event, social media post, banner ad space, and feature in press release promos.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$250

Bronze Level includes table/display, logo on website, recognition at event, social media post, and banner ad space.

Festival Level Sponsorship
$100

Festival Level includes table/display, logo on website, recognition at event, and social media post.

Nonprofits
$25

Nonprofit organizations' tabling fee is $25. Bring your own table/chair/tent.

Small Businesses/Entrepreneurs
$50

Small business/entrepreneurs’ tabling fee is $50. Bring your own table/chair/tent.

