Fresh Food, Stronger Community: Help Nourish North Georgia Feed Our Neighbors

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Plant the seed for lasting change.
Your monthly $5 donation helps sustain ongoing programs that connect farmers and families, ensuring fresh food is always within reach.
No expiration
Fill a basket with local impact.
A $50 gift helps provide farm‑fresh produce and locally raised meats for North Georgia families through the Nourish North Georgia program.
No expiration
Feed families and grow community resilience.
Your $100 donation strengthens local farms, funds food bank partnerships, and helps us deliver healthy, sustainable food to neighbors in need.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!