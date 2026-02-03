Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Inc

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Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Inc

About the memberships

Fresh Food, Stronger Community: Help Nourish North Georgia Feed Our Neighbors

Seed of Support
$5

Renews monthly

Plant the seed for lasting change.
Your monthly $5 donation helps sustain ongoing programs that connect farmers and families, ensuring fresh food is always within reach.

$50 One‑Time — Bushel of Goodness
$50

No expiration

Fill a basket with local impact.
A $50 gift helps provide farm‑fresh produce and locally raised meats for North Georgia families through the Nourish North Georgia program.

$100 One‑Time — Harvest Hero
$100

No expiration

Feed families and grow community resilience.
Your $100 donation strengthens local farms, funds food bank partnerships, and helps us deliver healthy, sustainable food to neighbors in need.

Add a donation for Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!