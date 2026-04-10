FRESH PDX Sponsor Packages 2027

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About this event
--- Sponsor branding at the FRESH registration entry, with name and logo prominently displayed
--- Welcome meet & greet opportunity with guests at event entry
--- Option to host a table at the event for guest interaction and distribution of paper marketing materials
--- Sponsor name and logo prominently displayed throughout the event
--- Logo recognition on the FRESH PDX website, email blasts, and three (3) social media shoutouts
--- Branded grab bag featuring Diamond, Platinum & Gold Sponsor logos, with one promotional item included from your company
--- Sponsor logo printed on colored lanyards worn by attendees
--- Five (5) complimentary FRESH event tickets and ten (10) complimentary drink tickets
--- Sponsor name and logo prominently displayed at the FRESH registration entry
--- Sponsor name and logo displayed throughout the FRESH event
--- Logo recognition on the FRESH PDX website, email blasts, and three (3) social media shoutouts
--- Branded grab bag featuring Diamond, Platinum & Gold Sponsor logos, with one promotional item included from your company
--- Platinum sponsor table space with one set of printed marketing materials (shared display table with other Platinum sponsors)
--- Three (3) complimentary FRESH event tickets and six (6) complimentary drink tickets
--- Sponsor name and logo prominently displayed at the FRESH registration entry
--- Sponsor name and logo displayed throughout the FRESH event
--- Logo recognition on the FRESH PDX website, email blasts, and two (2) social media shoutouts with links to your company website
--- Branded grab bag featuring Diamond, Platinum & Gold Sponsor logos, with one promotional item included from your company
--- Two (2) complimentary FRESH event tickets and four (4) complimentary drink tickets
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