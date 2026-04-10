FRESH PDX Sponsor Packages 2027

--- Sponsor branding at the FRESH registration entry, with name and logo prominently displayed

--- Welcome meet & greet opportunity with guests at event entry

--- Option to host a table at the event for guest interaction and distribution of paper marketing materials

--- Sponsor name and logo prominently displayed throughout the event

--- Logo recognition on the FRESH PDX website, email blasts, and three (3) social media shoutouts

--- Branded grab bag featuring Diamond, Platinum & Gold Sponsor logos, with one promotional item included from your company

--- Sponsor logo printed on colored lanyards worn by attendees

--- Five (5) complimentary FRESH event tickets and ten (10) complimentary drink tickets