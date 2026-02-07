Fresh Start Ministries Of Central Florida Inc

Hosted by

Fresh Start Ministries Of Central Florida Inc

About this event

Fresh Start Ministries TopGolf Friendraiser

1010 Greenwood Blvd

Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA

Individual Player Pass
$135

•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play

•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner

•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

•Top Contender Tournament entry

•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own

•Awards for top teams and standout players

•Exclusive access to Chairman's Suite

•Live alumni testimonies from men transformed by FSM


Player will be grouped with others unless a full bay is purchased.



Full Bay Package (6 Players)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

•One reserved bay for 6 players

•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release

•Logo or group name displayed on bay sign

•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play

•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner

•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

•Top Contender Tournament entry

•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own

•Awards for top teams and standout players

•Live alumni testimonies from men transformed by FSM

•2 drink tickets per player

Exclusive Title Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

•Two reserved bays for 12 players

•PREMIER SPONSORSHIP

•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release

•Logo on event TVs

•Logo on all bay signs

•Logo on table tents

•Two reserved tables in the Chairman’s Suite

•Promotional table with your signage

in the Chairman’s Suite

•Exclusive access to VIP Deck

•Opportunity to address attendees during the program

•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play

•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner

•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

•Top Contender Tournament entry

•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own

•Awards for top teams and standout players

•Live alumni testimonies from men transformed by FSM

•2 drink tickets per player + 4 extra for sponsor

•4 Spectator tickets

Platinum Sponsor (Double Bay Sponsorship)
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Two reserved bays for 12 players
• One private bay for 6 players from your team
• One sponsored bay for 6 Fresh Start guests, which may include a keynote speaker, staff members, or select alumni

•Two spectator tickets
•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release

•Logo on event TVs

•Logo on bay sign

•One reserved table in Chairman’s Suite

•Exclusive access to VIP Deck

•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play

•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner

•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

•Top Contender Tournament entry

•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own

•Awards for top teams and standout players

•2 drink tickets per player

This sponsorship allows your team to enjoy the experience while extending hospitality to individuals who have played a vital role in our mission.

Exclusive Hole-In-One Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

•One reserved bay for 6 players

•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release

•Logo on event TVs

•Logo on bay sign

•One reserved table in Chairman’s Suite

•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play

•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner

•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

•Top Contender Tournament entry

•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own

•Awards for top teams and standout players

•2 drink tickets per player

Exclusive Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

•One reserved bay for 6 players

•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release

•Logo on event TVs

•Logo on bay sign

•One reserved table in Chairman’s Suite

•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play

•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner

•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

•Top Contender Tournament entry

•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own

•Awards for top teams and standout players

•2 drink tickets per player

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

•One reserved bay for 6 players

•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release

•Logo on event TVs

•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play

•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner

•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

•Top Contender Tournament entry

•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own

•Awards for top teams and standout players

•2 drink tickets per player


Silver Sponsor (Non-attending Supporter)
$500

•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release

•Logo on event TVs

Your support directly helps transform lives through Fresh Start’s residential recovery program.

Add a donation for Fresh Start Ministries Of Central Florida Inc

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