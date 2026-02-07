Fresh Start Ministries TopGolf Friendraiser

About this event
•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play
•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner
•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
•Top Contender Tournament entry
•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own
•Awards for top teams and standout players
•Exclusive access to Chairman's Suite
•Live alumni testimonies from men transformed by FSM
Player will be grouped with others unless a full bay is purchased.
•One reserved bay for 6 players
•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release
•Logo or group name displayed on bay sign
•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play
•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner
•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
•Top Contender Tournament entry
•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own
•Awards for top teams and standout players
•Live alumni testimonies from men transformed by FSM
•2 drink tickets per player
•Two reserved bays for 12 players
•PREMIER SPONSORSHIP
•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release
•Logo on event TVs
•Logo on all bay signs
•Logo on table tents
•Two reserved tables in the Chairman’s Suite
•Promotional table with your signage
in the Chairman’s Suite
•Exclusive access to VIP Deck
•Opportunity to address attendees during the program
•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play
•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner
•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
•Top Contender Tournament entry
•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own
•Awards for top teams and standout players
•Live alumni testimonies from men transformed by FSM
•2 drink tickets per player + 4 extra for sponsor
•4 Spectator tickets
Two reserved bays for 12 players
• One private bay for 6 players from your team
• One sponsored bay for 6 Fresh Start guests, which may include a keynote speaker, staff members, or select alumni
•Two spectator tickets
•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release
•Logo on event TVs
•Logo on bay sign
•One reserved table in Chairman’s Suite
•Exclusive access to VIP Deck
•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play
•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner
•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
•Top Contender Tournament entry
•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own
•Awards for top teams and standout players
•2 drink tickets per player
This sponsorship allows your team to enjoy the experience while extending hospitality to individuals who have played a vital role in our mission.
•One reserved bay for 6 players
•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release
•Logo on event TVs
•Logo on bay sign
•One reserved table in Chairman’s Suite
•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play
•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner
•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
•Top Contender Tournament entry
•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own
•Awards for top teams and standout players
•2 drink tickets per player
•One reserved bay for 6 players
•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release
•Logo on event TVs
•Logo on bay sign
•One reserved table in Chairman’s Suite
•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play
•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner
•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
•Top Contender Tournament entry
•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own
•Awards for top teams and standout players
•2 drink tickets per player
•One reserved bay for 6 players
•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release
•Logo on event TVs
•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play
•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner
•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
•Top Contender Tournament entry
•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own
•Awards for top teams and standout players
•2 drink tickets per player
•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release
•Logo on event TVs
Your support directly helps transform lives through Fresh Start’s residential recovery program.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!