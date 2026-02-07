Fresh Start Ministries TopGolf Friendraiser

Two reserved bays for 12 players

• One private bay for 6 players from your team

• One sponsored bay for 6 Fresh Start guests, which may include a keynote speaker, staff members, or select alumni

•Two spectator tickets

•All pre-event marketing: website, social media, email, and press release

•Logo on event TVs

•Logo on bay sign

•One reserved table in Chairman’s Suite

•Exclusive access to VIP Deck

•3 hours of action-packed Topgolf play

•A delicious Fajita Fiesta dinner

•Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

•Top Contender Tournament entry

•Golf clubs provided--or bring your own

•Awards for top teams and standout players

•2 drink tickets per player

This sponsorship allows your team to enjoy the experience while extending hospitality to individuals who have played a vital role in our mission.