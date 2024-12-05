Fresh Start Sport Horse Silent Auction

Settle the score with GoSports Kubb - a fun all-ages lawn game inspired by old Nordic tradition! The set includes 10 Kubb Blocks, 1 King, 6 Batons, 4 Corner Stakes and a Travel Carry Case. A GAME OF THROWS: Kubb rules are included and easy to learn; Simply choose your side and toss batons to knock down your rival's army of kubbs first and the king to win EVENT DAY FAVORITE: Hours of fun with friends and family at your next cookout, beach day, tailgate, holiday weekend and more PREMIUM KNOT-FREE HARDWOOD: GoSports Kubb is constructed with hand sanded knot-free hardwood for added durability and features laser engraved team graphics to make for a real viking clash! Plays just like regular Kubb.

