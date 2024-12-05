Fresh Start Sport Horse Silent Auction

One of a Kind Stoneware Glazed Teapot with Horse Detail
$35
Starting bid
Handmade Clay Horse Decorated Teapot for 1 Person. Perfect for the Horse Lover and In Beautiful Shape!
Hand Painted Horse Shoe | Light Blue & Charms
$7
Starting bid
Light blue with charms
Set of (6) Hand-Painted Deluxe Wine Glasses
$45
Starting bid
Six (6) hand-painted wine glasses. NOT diswasher safe.
Hand Painted Bowls and Plates
$65
Starting bid
Four (4) hand-painted bowls, four (4) hand-painted large plates, four (4) hand-painted small places for a total of four place settings - a beautiful, 12 piece set. Retail value of each place setting is about $45.
Hand Painted Horse Shoe | Under the Sea
$7
Starting bid
Sky blue with charms
Premium Family Yard Game | Kubb Viking Clash
$29
Starting bid
Settle the score with GoSports Kubb - a fun all-ages lawn game inspired by old Nordic tradition! The set includes 10 Kubb Blocks, 1 King, 6 Batons, 4 Corner Stakes and a Travel Carry Case.
A GAME OF THROWS: Kubb rules are included and easy to learn; Simply choose your side and toss batons to knock down your rival's army of kubbs first and the king to win
EVENT DAY FAVORITE: Hours of fun with friends and family at your next cookout, beach day, tailgate, holiday weekend and more
PREMIUM KNOT-FREE HARDWOOD: GoSports Kubb is constructed with hand sanded knot-free hardwood for added durability and features laser engraved team graphics to make for a real viking clash! Plays just like regular Kubb.
Hand Painted Horse Shoe | Hearts
$7
Starting bid
Light blue with hearts
Handmade Clay Mugs
$21
Starting bid
Fine terracotta-color glazed mugs. Set of three (3) for office or home. Dishwasher safe.
Non-Pattern Glazed Roundneck Pitcher
$45
Starting bid
2 Quart Longneck Pitcher by Always Azul Pottery
Hand Painted Horse Shoe | Red Christmas
$7
Starting bid
Holiday themed lucky hand-painted horse shoe
Hand Painted Horse Shoe | Gold
$7
Starting bid
Gold hand-painted horse shoe with charms
Japanese Juniper Bonsai Tree
$21
Starting bid
Beautiful, healthy Bonsai tree for your home or office. High-quality whimsical ceramic pots.
Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle
$2
Starting bid
Vibrant Sea Turtle Jigsaw Puzzle with unique puzzle shapes. As you assemble the puzzle you'll come across various aquatic and coastal creatures, revealing the vibrant life of the marine world. HIGH difficulty level.
Hand Painted Horse Shoe | Navy Daisy
$7
Starting bid
Hand painted Navy blue horse shoe with Daisy
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!