FRESHH Annual Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The 2nd Annual FRESHH Gala is set to be an unforgettable black-tie evening of elegance, purpose, and impact — and now is your chance to secure your seat at the best rate available.
✨ Luxury atmosphere
✨ Meaningful connections
✨ Silent auction
✨ A celebration of women’s health & legacy
This is more than a gala.
It’s where wellness meets luxury.
It’s where community becomes impact.
Early Bird pricing is limited and will not last long.
Once they’re gone, prices increase.
Secure your seat at the table.
Be in the room.
Be part of something historic.
Reserve your Early Bird ticket today. 💖
Enjoy the full FRESHH GALA program. ✨2nd Annual FRESHH Gala ✨
An evening of elegance.
A celebration of purpose.
A movement for women’s health.
The FRESHH Gala isn’t just black-tie — it’s bold vision, meaningful connection, and impact in action.
We gather beautifully…
We give intentionally…
We leave inspired.
Join us for a night where wellness meets luxury and community becomes legacy.
This is more than a Gala.
This is FRESHH. 💖
Entry to all events, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Ticket for access to FRESHH Conference only. ✨ 11th Annual FRESHH Conference ✨
For 11 years, the FRESHH Conference has been more than an event — it’s been a personal trigger for transformation.
This is where women shift their mindset.
Where nutrition meets knowledge.
Where wellness becomes a lifestyle — not a trend.
We don’t just talk about health.
We teach sustainable success.
We create community.
We ignite action.
The 11th Annual FRESHH Conference is your space to reset, refocus, and recommit to becoming the healthiest version of you — mind, body, and soul.
Because how you think determines how you live.
And how you fuel your body fuels your future.
Join us. It’s time to harmonize your health and nurture your mind.
Stay the weekend and participate in the Sunday Fitness 5K.Donation ONLY!! Honoring Uterine Cancer for our 1st Walk/Run!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!