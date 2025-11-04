Class of 2029 FRESHMAN GREEN GEAR

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Irish Green, Unisex
100% Cotton T-Shirt.
Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
Irish Green, Unisex
100% Cotton T-Shirt.
2x, 3x, 4x
Irish Green Unisex
Cotton Blend Sweatshirt
Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
Irish Green Unisex
Cotton Blend Sweatshirt
2x, 3x, 4x
Irish Green, Unisex
Cotton Blend Hoodie
Small, Medium, Large, X-large
Irish Green, Unisex
Cotton Blend Hoodie
2x, 3x, 4x
Decals go at the top left corner of your gear. Select: Parent, Grand-parent, or family,
$
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