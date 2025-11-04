Teddys Angels Corp

Offered by

Teddys Angels Corp

About this shop

Class of 2029 FRESHMAN GREEN GEAR

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

Irish Green, Unisex

100% Cotton T-Shirt.

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

0
PLUS SIZE T-Shirt item
PLUS SIZE T-Shirt item
PLUS SIZE T-Shirt item
PLUS SIZE T-Shirt
$25

Irish Green, Unisex

100% Cotton T-Shirt.

2x, 3x, 4x

0
Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$30

Irish Green Unisex

Cotton Blend Sweatshirt

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

0
PLUS SIZE Crewneck Sweatshirt item
PLUS SIZE Crewneck Sweatshirt item
PLUS SIZE Crewneck Sweatshirt
$35

Irish Green Unisex

Cotton Blend Sweatshirt

2x, 3x, 4x

0
Hoodie item
Hoodie item
Hoodie
$40

Irish Green, Unisex

Cotton Blend Hoodie

Small, Medium, Large, X-large

0
PLUS SIZE Hoodie item
PLUS SIZE Hoodie item
PLUS SIZE Hoodie
$45

Irish Green, Unisex

Cotton Blend Hoodie

2x, 3x, 4x

0
Decal for shirt item
Decal for shirt item
Decal for shirt item
Decal for shirt
Free

Decals go at the top left corner of your gear. Select: Parent, Grand-parent, or family,

0
Add a donation for Teddys Angels Corp

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