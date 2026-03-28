Central Valley Saints Sports Club

Hosted by

Central Valley Saints Sports Club

About this event

Fresno State Family Night

1620 East Bulldog Lane

Fresno, CA 93740

Non-Player Ticket
$6

Admission for family members and guests to attend Fresno State Baseball Family Night. Includes access to the game and pre-game tailgate/potluck. Players do not need a ticket.

Donation / Extra Support
$10

Want to go the extra mile? Your donation helps support team activities, events, and special experiences for the players, including our Fresno Grizzlies outing and future team trips. Every contribution makes a difference—thank you for supporting the boys!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!