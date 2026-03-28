Fresno State Family Night

About this event
Fresno, CA 93740
Admission for family members and guests to attend Fresno State Baseball Family Night. Includes access to the game and pre-game tailgate/potluck. Players do not need a ticket.
Want to go the extra mile? Your donation helps support team activities, events, and special experiences for the players, including our Fresno Grizzlies outing and future team trips. Every contribution makes a difference—thank you for supporting the boys!
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