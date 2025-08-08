Spirit of the Lake Community Arts

Friday Afternoon Art for All Ages - FALL 2025

5401 E Superior St

Duluth, MN 55804, USA

November 14th
Holiday Printing with Alison & special guest Kirsten Aune
Discover surface design techniques including linoleum printing, stencils, and silk screening for cards, textiles, and wrapping paper.

November 21st
