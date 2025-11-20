Friday Afternoon Art for All Ages - WINTER/SPRING 2026

Brighten your winter and spring with creativity — join us for 12 afternoons of art and community. Best Value!
For an adult who would like to make their own project while attending with a paid child. $5 supply fee per class.
Ceramics: Many Bowls with Alison & special guest Susan Ranfranz Explore clay handbuilding techniques as you make your bowls on the 16th, glaze your bowls on the 23rd, and join us for an early soup & bread dinner + art activities on the 30th!
Watercolor & Acrylic Painting with Alison & special guest Margie Helstrom Splash, blend, and experiment with color as we create beautiful artwork inspired by nature, stories, and your imagination.
Printing & Simple Books with Alison & special guest Kelly Dupre Experiment with playful printmaking techniques, then turn your artwork into simple handmade books. Explore color, pattern, and storytelling.
Nordic Celebration Crafts: Himmeli, Festspirar, Ceiling Crowns, & Crepe Paper Flowers with Alison Discover festive Scandinavian folk-art forms used in seasonal celebrations. Create delicate straw and paper decorations while learning the cultural stories behind them.
