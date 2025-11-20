Friday Afternoon Art for All Ages - WINTER/SPRING 2026

5401 E Superior St

Duluth, MN 55804, USA

12 Class Pack
$265

Brighten your winter and spring with creativity — join us for 12 afternoons of art and community. Best Value!

$5 supply fee add-on
$5

For an adult who would like to make their own project while attending with a paid child. $5 supply fee per class.

January 16th
$25

Ceramics: Many Bowls with Alison & special guest Susan Ranfranz Explore clay handbuilding techniques as you make your bowls on the 16th, glaze your bowls on the 23rd, and join us for an early soup & bread dinner + art activities on the 30th!

January 23rd
$25

January 30th
$25

February 6th
$25

Watercolor & Acrylic Painting with Alison & special guest Margie Helstrom Splash, blend, and experiment with color as we create beautiful artwork inspired by nature, stories, and your imagination.

February 20th
$25

February 27th
$25

March 6th
$25

Printing & Simple Books with Alison & special guest Kelly Dupre Experiment with playful printmaking techniques, then turn your artwork into simple handmade books. Explore color, pattern, and storytelling.

March 20th
$25

March 27th
$25

April 3rd
$25

Nordic Celebration Crafts: Himmeli, Festspirar, Ceiling Crowns, & Crepe Paper Flowers with Alison Discover festive Scandinavian folk-art forms used in seasonal celebrations. Create delicate straw and paper decorations while learning the cultural stories behind them.

April 10th
$25

April 24th
$25

