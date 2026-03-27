Berryhill Band Boosters

Hosted by

Berryhill Band Boosters

About this event

Friday April 10th - Dance Night Volunteer Sign-Ups

3128 S 63rd W Ave

Tulsa, OK 74107, USA

Decorating Crew – 3:30–5:15 PM
Free

Students and parents help decorate and set up before dances.

Begins immediately after school at 3:30 PM.

Concessions Helper (Student) – (5:15–7:30 PM)
Free

Student helpers selling snacks and drinks during Dance.

Concessions Monitor (Adult) – (5:15–7:30 PM)
Free

Adult lead overseeing concessions and cash collections.

Check-In & Gate (Adult) – (5:15–7:30 PM)
Free

Check in guests and collect entry money.

Tap-to-pay required. You will receive an email invite to install the Zeffy Tap to Pay app prior to the event.

Photo Booth Assistant (Student) (4:45–7:45 PM)
Free

Assist Leslie with Photo booth setup, background setup. Help manage photo flow during dance with props, photo printing, general questions, props, restock paper etc.

Student DJ – (5:45–7:30 PM)
Free

Student DJ for dance.

Cleanup Crew (Student & Adults) – 7:30–8:30PM PM
Free

End-of-night heroes

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