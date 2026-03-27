Friday April 10th - Dance Night Volunteer Sign-Ups

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About this event
Students and parents help decorate and set up before dances.
Begins immediately after school at 3:30 PM.
Student helpers selling snacks and drinks during Dance.
Adult lead overseeing concessions and cash collections.
Check in guests and collect entry money.
Tap-to-pay required. You will receive an email invite to install the Zeffy Tap to Pay app prior to the event.
Assist Leslie with Photo booth setup, background setup. Help manage photo flow during dance with props, photo printing, general questions, props, restock paper etc.
Student DJ for dance.
End-of-night heroes
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