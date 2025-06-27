Montessori Basket Raffle

🎉 RAFFLE FOR A CAUSE 🎉 Support Brilliant and Kind Montessori & Win a Beautiful Montessori Basket! 🎁 Enter to Win Our Montessori Enrichment Basket! Thoughtfully curated with love and purpose, this basket includes: ✨ Sand cursive letters for tactile language development ✨ Sorting materials for cognitive and mathematical growth ✨ Fine motor skill tools for early writing and coordination ✨ Hands-on STEM activities to spark discovery ✨ Practical life tools to build independence ✨ Language arts items to ignite imagination and literacy ✨ Confidence-building resources to nurture whole-child growth 💖 Every dollar raised goes directly toward: ✔ Covering essential classroom and facility needs ✔ Supporting the expansion of our one-of-a-kind learning environment ✔ Helping more children access quality, holistic education rooted in culture, creativity, and care 🎟️ How to Enter: Raffle tickets are just $100 each — and every entry helps us move one step closer to our dream of growing a sustainable, joyful, and thriving Montessori community. 🗓️ Drawing Date: Friday June 27 at 10:00PM and Saturday June 28 at 10:00 PM 📍 Winner will be announced via Email Let’s grow something brilliant—together. 🌱 Thank you for supporting our vision, our scholars, and the future we’re building, one child at a time. Enter today. Share with friends. Change lives.

