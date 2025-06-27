Montessori Basket Raffle

🎉 RAFFLE FOR A CAUSE 🎉
Support Brilliant and Kind Montessori & Win a Beautiful Montessori Basket!
🎁 Enter to Win Our Montessori Enrichment Basket!
Thoughtfully curated with love and purpose, this basket includes:
✨ Sand cursive letters for tactile language development
✨ Sorting materials for cognitive and mathematical growth
✨ Fine motor skill tools for early writing and coordination
✨ Hands-on STEM activities to spark discovery
✨ Practical life tools to build independence
✨ Language arts items to ignite imagination and literacy
✨ Confidence-building resources to nurture whole-child growth
💖 Every dollar raised goes directly toward:
✔ Covering essential classroom and facility needs
✔ Supporting the expansion of our one-of-a-kind learning environment
✔ Helping more children access quality, holistic education rooted in culture, creativity, and care
🎟️ How to Enter:
Raffle tickets are just $100 each — and every entry helps us move one step closer to our dream of growing a sustainable, joyful, and thriving Montessori community.
🗓️ Drawing Date: Friday June 27 at 10:00PM and Saturday June 28 at 10:00 PM
📍 Winner will be announced via Email
Let’s grow something brilliant—together. 🌱
Thank you for supporting our vision, our scholars, and the future we’re building, one child at a time.
Enter today. Share with friends. Change lives.
🎉 RAFFLE FOR A CAUSE 🎉
Support Brilliant and Kind Montessori & Win a Beautiful Montessori Basket!
🎁 Enter to Win Our Montessori Enrichment Basket!
Thoughtfully curated with love and purpose, this basket includes:
✨ Sand cursive letters for tactile language development
✨ Sorting materials for cognitive and mathematical growth
✨ Fine motor skill tools for early writing and coordination
✨ Hands-on STEM activities to spark discovery
✨ Practical life tools to build independence
✨ Language arts items to ignite imagination and literacy
✨ Confidence-building resources to nurture whole-child growth
💖 Every dollar raised goes directly toward:
✔ Covering essential classroom and facility needs
✔ Supporting the expansion of our one-of-a-kind learning environment
✔ Helping more children access quality, holistic education rooted in culture, creativity, and care
🎟️ How to Enter:
Raffle tickets are just $100 each — and every entry helps us move one step closer to our dream of growing a sustainable, joyful, and thriving Montessori community.
🗓️ Drawing Date: Friday June 27 at 10:00PM and Saturday June 28 at 10:00 PM
📍 Winner will be announced via Email
Let’s grow something brilliant—together. 🌱
Thank you for supporting our vision, our scholars, and the future we’re building, one child at a time.
Enter today. Share with friends. Change lives.