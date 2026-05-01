Friday Family ASL Class: Deaf+ Foundations

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children with additional disabilities (Deaf+) who want to build stronger communication through American Sign Language. Families will learn foundational ASL along with accessible communication strategies, visual supports, and routines that support everyday interaction. The class focuses on helping parents and caregivers strengthen communication at home while creating more consistent, meaningful, and accessible connections that meet their child’s individual needs. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

This family ASL class is designed for parents and caregivers of Deaf and hard of hearing children with additional disabilities (Deaf+) who want to build stronger communication through American Sign Language. Families will learn foundational ASL along with accessible communication strategies, visual supports, and routines that support everyday interaction. The class focuses on helping parents and caregivers strengthen communication at home while creating more consistent, meaningful, and accessible connections that meet their child’s individual needs. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

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