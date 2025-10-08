Friday Feast 2025

103 Dorman St

Harrington, DE 19952, USA

General ticket
free
Sponsor 1 Meal
$10


This event is free for everyone to enjoy! If you’d like to give back, you can choose to sponsor the cost of 1 Meal. Your support helps us keep this wonderful event going for our community.



Sponsored 5 Meals
$50

This event is free for everyone to enjoy! If you’d like to give back, you can choose to sponsor the cost of 5 meals. Your support helps us keep this wonderful event going for our community.

Sponsor 10 Meal
$100

This event is free for everyone to enjoy! If you’d like to give back, you can choose to sponsor the cost of 10 meals. Your support helps us keep this wonderful event going for our community.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing