Friday Feast 2025

This event is free for everyone to enjoy! If you’d like to give back, you can choose to sponsor the cost of 1 Meal. Your support helps us keep this wonderful event going for our community.
This event is free for everyone to enjoy! If you’d like to give back, you can choose to sponsor the cost of 5 meals. Your support helps us keep this wonderful event going for our community.
This event is free for everyone to enjoy! If you’d like to give back, you can choose to sponsor the cost of 10 meals. Your support helps us keep this wonderful event going for our community.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing