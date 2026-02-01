Friday Lunch @ State Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
$
Sandwich with chips, pickle, and a cookie. Standard options are Chicken Filet Sandwich, Turkey Sandwich, Ham Sandwich, Chicken Salad Sandwich, or Tuna Salad Sandwich.
Sandwich with chips, pickle, and a cookie. Premium options are Pulled Pork Sandwich or Club Sandwich.
Salad with crackers. Standard options are Super Chef Salad, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Strip Salad, or Spinach Chicken Club Salad.
Salad with crackers. Premium options are Greek Salad or Grilled Salmon Salad.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!