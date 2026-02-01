Low Country Christian Home School Athletic Association

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Low Country Christian Home School Athletic Association

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Friday Lunch @ State Tournament

Add a donation for Low Country Christian Home School Athletic Association

$

Sandwich Box Lunch - Standard
$7

Sandwich with chips, pickle, and a cookie. Standard options are Chicken Filet Sandwich, Turkey Sandwich, Ham Sandwich, Chicken Salad Sandwich, or Tuna Salad Sandwich.

Sandwich Box Lunch - Premium
$9

Sandwich with chips, pickle, and a cookie. Premium options are Pulled Pork Sandwich or Club Sandwich.

Salad Box Lunch - Standard
$10

Salad with crackers. Standard options are Super Chef Salad, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Strip Salad, or Spinach Chicken Club Salad.

Salad Box Lunch - Premium
$13

Salad with crackers. Premium options are Greek Salad or Grilled Salmon Salad.

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