Friday Night at #SEAT26

Hosted by
About this event
SEAT student members can attend at no cost – become a member for free today: https://studentsengaged.org/membership
(Covers the cost for 1 student to participate in Advocacy Day 2026)
(Covers the cost for 3 students to participate in Advocacy Day 2026)
Champions receive 4 tickets and are listed in SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.
Includes 6+ tickets and are listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.
Includes 10+ tickets, listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report, and receive a SEAT swag bag
Includes 12+ tickets, listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report, and recognized during the keynote program.
Includes 15+ tickets, listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report, recognized during the keynote program and Saturday programs, and included on all promotional material for the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!