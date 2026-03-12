45-4046338

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About this raffle

Friday Night Lights Raffle

Liquor Wheelbarrow - 1 ticket for $10.00
$10

Take home the ultimate party starter! This fully loaded wheelbarrow is packed with a wide variety of over 35 combined bottles of liquor, wine, and mixers—perfect for entertaining, celebrations, or stocking your bar. A fun and unique prize you won’t want to miss!

Liquor Wheelbarrow - 6 tickets for $50.00
$50

Take home the ultimate party starter! This fully loaded wheelbarrow is packed with a wide variety of over 35 combined bottles of liquor, wine, and mixers—perfect for entertaining, celebrations, or stocking your bar. A fun and unique prize you won’t want to miss!

Trumbull Locker Meat Package - 1 ticket for $10.00
$10

Customize your perfect bundle with a premium USDA choice steak section plus your choice of additional meats. A high-value, family-ready prize you won’t want to miss!

Trumbull Locker Meat Package - 6 tickets for $50.00
$50

Customize your perfect bundle with a premium USDA choice steak section plus your choice of additional meats. A high-value, family-ready prize you won’t want to miss!

Liquor Wheelbarrow 3 tix & Trumbull Locker Meat pkg 3 tix
$50

Split your tickets for either one of these amazing raffle items

Wine Basket- 1 ticket $5.00
$5

A beautifully arranged basket featuring a variety of wines and gift cards—perfect for entertaining or gifting.

Wine Basket- 5 tickets for $20.00
$20

A beautifully arranged basket featuring a variety of wines and gift cards—perfect for entertaining or gifting.

Pine Ridge Golf Course Passes(4)- 1 ticket $5.00
$5

Enjoy a round of golf with (4) passes available at Pine Ridge Country Club or Erie Shores Golf Course. Perfect for a day out on the course with friends!

Pine Ridge Golf Course Passes(4)- 5 Tickets for $20.00
$20

Enjoy a round of golf with (4) passes available at Pine Ridge Country Club or Erie Shores Golf Course. Perfect for a day out on the course with friends!

Kids Basket- 1 ticket $5.00
$5

A curated basket filled with activities and experiences designed to keep kids active, creative, and entertained. Kids basket includes: 4 general admission passes to Great Lakes Science Center, 4 free passes to Big Dog Bounce, Birthday party package from Joy's Roller Rink valued at $150 and $25 gift certificate to Silly Llama Art Studio, 4 free passes to Erie Zoo. And some sidewalk chalk and bubbles!

Kids Basket- 5 Tickets for $20.00
$20

A curated basket filled with activities and experiences designed to keep kids active, creative, and entertained. Kids basket includes: 4 general admission passes to Great Lakes Science Center, 4 free passes to Big Dog Bounce, Birthday party package from Joy's Roller Rink valued at $150 and $25 gift certificate to Silly Llama Art Studio, 4 free passes to Erie Zoo. And some sidewalk chalk and bubbles!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!