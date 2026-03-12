Friday Night Lights Raffle

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Take home the ultimate party starter! This fully loaded wheelbarrow is packed with a wide variety of over 35 combined bottles of liquor, wine, and mixers—perfect for entertaining, celebrations, or stocking your bar. A fun and unique prize you won’t want to miss!
Take home the ultimate party starter! This fully loaded wheelbarrow is packed with a wide variety of over 35 combined bottles of liquor, wine, and mixers—perfect for entertaining, celebrations, or stocking your bar. A fun and unique prize you won’t want to miss!
Customize your perfect bundle with a premium USDA choice steak section plus your choice of additional meats. A high-value, family-ready prize you won’t want to miss!
Customize your perfect bundle with a premium USDA choice steak section plus your choice of additional meats. A high-value, family-ready prize you won’t want to miss!
Split your tickets for either one of these amazing raffle items
A beautifully arranged basket featuring a variety of wines and gift cards—perfect for entertaining or gifting.
A beautifully arranged basket featuring a variety of wines and gift cards—perfect for entertaining or gifting.
Enjoy a round of golf with (4) passes available at Pine Ridge Country Club or Erie Shores Golf Course. Perfect for a day out on the course with friends!
Enjoy a round of golf with (4) passes available at Pine Ridge Country Club or Erie Shores Golf Course. Perfect for a day out on the course with friends!
A curated basket filled with activities and experiences designed to keep kids active, creative, and entertained. Kids basket includes: 4 general admission passes to Great Lakes Science Center, 4 free passes to Big Dog Bounce, Birthday party package from Joy's Roller Rink valued at $150 and $25 gift certificate to Silly Llama Art Studio, 4 free passes to Erie Zoo. And some sidewalk chalk and bubbles!
A curated basket filled with activities and experiences designed to keep kids active, creative, and entertained. Kids basket includes: 4 general admission passes to Great Lakes Science Center, 4 free passes to Big Dog Bounce, Birthday party package from Joy's Roller Rink valued at $150 and $25 gift certificate to Silly Llama Art Studio, 4 free passes to Erie Zoo. And some sidewalk chalk and bubbles!
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