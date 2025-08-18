Friday Night Lights - Tailgating for a Cause

16100 Impact Way

Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA

General Admission
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Touchdown Sponsorship
$10,000

Premier recognition, VIP seating for 10, logo on all event materials, event promotions, and Chapter website, and verbal acknowledgment during program

Field Goal Sponsor
$5,000

Reserved seating for 5, logo on event materials and event promotions, and presence on Chapter website

First Down Sponsor
$2,500

Reserved seating for 4, company name and logo on event materials and Chapter website

Kickoff Sponsor
$1,000

Name listed on event signage

Fan Sponsor
$500

Social media shout-out and event signage listing

