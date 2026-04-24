Friday Night LIV Pride Silent Auction

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Hand crafted resin and wood ornaments made by local artist Dave Minnick. These make wonderful window ornaments, to catch some light and cozy up your space! Come the holiday season, they can move to the tree, or add a touch of color and whimsy to any of your holiday decor.
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Three pairs of hand made earrings, crafted from recycled local MT beer cans. These beerings are handmade directly from Bridger Brewing’s Pacific Pilsner cans. Ultra lightweight, upcycled earrings that come with a backstory!
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Crafted by Carly at Studio Schoen, a local textile Artist. This piece is made from high end hides, that are unbelievably soft, and waiting to be your next cozy piece of home decor.
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A small bird in a big world. Thimble Quinn and The Raven is run by Dead Girl Designs - a local graphic designer (Bri) who takes inspiration from the spooky and the macabre. About the Piece: Always watching. Always seeing. Thimble Quinn and The Raven excites with their all-watching eyes inspired by biblically accurate angels (seraphims).
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Curated by Wilde & Co this gift bag features a bath salt bag, beeswax candle, and mini books for self love and healing.
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A gift basket loaded with Fireflies Fan Favorites, custom painted plate, Lanaige Lip Mask, Windrift Hill Lotions, Ghost Town Coffee and more! Get yourself a bundle that can’t be missed, from a downtown Livingston staple!
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Local ceramic Artist Laramie Roberts crafted this adorable piece, can’t you just not wait to put a cup of tea in it?
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A thoughtfully curated bag featuring, candle, $10 Coupon, “Dance me to the end of love” a poem book by Leonard Cohen featuring paintings by Henri Matisse, printed cotton tea towel, Cone & Shine Small Plug and Lube pair, and more!
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Offer good for a one night stay at Yellowstone Valley Lodge in a Cozy Cabin and a dinner for two at Yellowstone Valley Grill. Dinner includes- 1 appetizer, 2 entrees and 1 dessert (alcohol and gratuities not included).
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Aaron Schuerr takes plein air painting deep into the wilderness. He has embarked on solo backpackingpainting treks across the Grand Canyon and over mountain ranges of Montana and Colorado. His work has been featured in numerous publications, some expected, like Plein Air Magazine and Southwest Art. Some unexpected, like The Daily Telegraph and The Times of London.
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An LPC auction fan favorite returns, year after year we sell out these fun handmade glass pieces by our beloved Berlynn, aka Mama B. These pieces are just as happy right side up acting as cuntry decor, or flip them upside down for a little gardening session companion The choice is yours!
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Ellie Becker is a local licensed massage therapist, through her extensive time in the outdoors and her massage therapy practice she has found a slow and methodical way to treat your deep tissue that involves less pain and keeps your body in proper alignment, read more about her practice and techniques on her website at www.crazywomanmassagetherapy.com
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Beautiful set of clear green, blown glass vases, made with care and precision by local glass artist and Star LPC Volunteer Sacha Davidson!
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Beautiful set of shimmering blue, blown glass vases, made with care and precision by local glass artist and Star LPC Volunteer Sacha Davidson!
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One of our new Livingston Pride Coalition T-shirt designs, two koozies, and a massive sticker bundle featuring three new designs, including a bumper sticker! * Upon receiving your basket, you may head to the LPC merch table to swap out the display T-shirt with the size of your choice, if you choose!
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A Livingston classic, This downtown staple serves up French inspired cuisine in a relaxed, casual fine dining setting. Their seasonal cocktail list never disappoints, be sure to snag this item, and get yourself on the books for some good eating and drinking in historic downtown Livingston this summer!
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Everything you need to get started with knitting including a beginner knitting book, two sets of knitting needles, a rainbow assortment of yarn, and a $25 gift card to Creative Reuse Montana.
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Local Tattoo Artist specializes in Fineline, Illustrative, Black & Grey tattoos. Bundle includes $150 Gift Cert, T-Shirt and logo sticker. You can check out her work on her Instagram through this link!: https://www.instagram.com/lkealohatattoo?igsh=cWs3NHRzbnJ0aGVt&utm_source=qr
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