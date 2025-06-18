Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

Friday Night Vibes at ICYL (Summer Splash)

4382 Eureka Ave

Yorba Linda, CA 92886, USA

$3
Join us for an fun-filled day of water slides, kids' activities, human sized foosball and a vibrant shopping bazaar! Bring the whole family to enjoy cool summer fun and browse unique vendors. Don't miss out!

