Drawing, Painting, Visual Storytelling, and Coding: Friday Sessions with Artist Ms. Robaldo and CodeWiz

Now that we’re rendering like pros, it’s time to stretch our imaginations and come up with our own original character designs! We’ll start with a presentation on the basic concepts of what makes a successful character design, like silhouette, color palette, and exaggerated and simplified forms, and how character design is used in professional creative industries today. Then we’ll have our live demonstration and practice exercises where we sketch our own silhouettes and use them to build out our characters. Students may choose to design a character from an existing story or create their own. As we will have a two week break until the next session, students are encouraged to think ahead about what scene they will want to storyboard when we meet again, using the same story and character design they worked on in this session. This may be used to supplement an existing project in another class or be a new subject, and students will be able to receive personalized feedback. Students may choose to work in pairs or individually for this session and the next.





Guided by Coach Killian from CodeWiz, students will spend the final hour learning how coding provides basic instruction for automation in a fun hands-on environment using LEGO robotics. Whether they're more into building or gaming/coding, students will learn how to create and provide step-by-step instructions to move a LEGO bot around a course or area.