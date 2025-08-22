Drawing, Painting, Visual Storytelling, and Coding: Friday Sessions with Artist Ms. Robaldo and CodeWiz

We'll kick off with a presentation of why a solid drawing foundation is valuable for artists, reviewing sketches and drawings by professionals across industries, from comic strip illustrators like Bill Watterson to fine artists like Picasso. Then we'll review concepts like shading/rendering, value and contrast, creating texture, and varying styles of line work, with a live demonstration and practice exercises. From there, students will have the opportunity to practice applying these skills to their own original drawings and receive personalized feedback. Students may choose to use this drawing to supplement an existing project in another class or select a new subject.
Guided by Coach Killian from CodeWiz, students will spend the final hour learning how coding provides basic instruction for automation in a fun hands-on environment using LEGO robotics. Whether they're more into building or gaming/coding, students will learn how to create and provide step-by-step instructions to move a LEGO bot around a course or area.
Building on the drawing skills we learned the previous week, we'll dive into color with paint! We'll start with a presentation touching on a wide range of artists and their painting styles, especially professional painters of the present day. Then we'll review concepts like color theory and color blending, underpainting, layering, and building up detail with a live demonstration and practice exercises. From there, students will have the opportunity to practice applying these skills to their own original paintings and receive personalized feedback. Students may choose to use this painting to supplement an existing project in another class or select a new subject.
Now that we've brushed up on the fundamentals of drawing and painting, we'll focus on drawing from life techniques that can be used to draw or paint literally anything! We'll start with a presentation explaining gesture drawing, breaking complicated forms down into basic shapes, how this skillset is used professionally, and why it is so important for all artists to practice. From there, we’ll go into our live demonstration and practice exercises. Unlike the last two sessions where we’ll have used our remaining studio time to render a detailed piece, this time we’ll spend the entire remainder of the class developing our observation and hand-eye coordination skills through sketching. Students will have the opportunity to receive personalized feedback.
This session will build on all the skills we’ve learned so far and concentrate on how to render animals with all of their unique shapes and textures! Today’s presentation will touch on how animal illustration is used in the creative industry today, from character design to pet portraiture to special projects like the Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest. From there we’ll have our live demonstration, practice exercises, and studio time to draw and/or paint our favorite soft, scruffy, or even scaly animals. Students may choose to use this drawing or painting to supplement an existing project in another class or select a new subject, and receive personalized feedback.
Now that we’re rendering like pros, it’s time to stretch our imaginations and come up with our own original character designs! We’ll start with a presentation on the basic concepts of what makes a successful character design, like silhouette, color palette, and exaggerated and simplified forms, and how character design is used in professional creative industries today. Then we’ll have our live demonstration and practice exercises where we sketch our own silhouettes and use them to build out our characters. Students may choose to design a character from an existing story or create their own. As we will have a two week break until the next session, students are encouraged to think ahead about what scene they will want to storyboard when we meet again, using the same story and character design they worked on in this session. This may be used to supplement an existing project in another class or be a new subject, and students will be able to receive personalized feedback. Students may choose to work in pairs or individually for this session and the next.
In this session, we’ll expand upon everything we’ve learned, pick our character designs back up and build them into a storyboard! We’ll have a brief presentation on what professional storyboards look like, how they are created and what their purpose is in creative industries. Then we’ll take a scene from a story and break it down into visual beats together as an example, with a live demonstration on how to translate writing into a quick thumbnail sketch. From there, students will create their very own storyboards! This may be used to supplement an existing project in another class or be a new subject, and students will be able to receive personalized feedback. Students may choose to work in pairs or individually for this session.
Happy Halloween! In this spectacular (but not so spooky) session, we’ll be celebrating the holiday together by making paper bag monsters, ghoulish ghosts, and painted pumpkins and trick-or-treat baskets. Students may also choose to have their faces painted!
