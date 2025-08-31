Fall Events

Hosted by
About this event
Join our 5-week series designed for adults of all abilities! Each week, participants will enjoy a mix of social skill-building, movement, music, crafts, and games in a structured yet welcoming environment.
Dates: September 26 and October 3, 10, 17 & 24
Time: 5:30 - 7:00pm
Registration is for the full 5-week session.
Please note: to accommodate scheduling and staffing, refunds for individual missed dates are not available.
If space permits, we will open registration for single dates at a later date.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!