Fall Events

1 Scouting Wy

Exton, PA 19341, USA

Fridays with Friends
$180

Join our 5-week series designed for adults of all abilities! Each week, participants will enjoy a mix of social skill-building, movement, music, crafts, and games in a structured yet welcoming environment.


Dates: September 26 and October 3, 10, 17 & 24
Time: 5:30 - 7:00pm


Registration is for the full 5-week session.

Please note: to accommodate scheduling and staffing, refunds for individual missed dates are not available.  


If space permits, we will open registration for single dates at a later date.

