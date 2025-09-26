Housing Opportunities Made Easier

Offered by

Housing Opportunities Made Easier

About the memberships

Friend-of-HOME Memberships

Community Champion
$800

Renews yearly on: January 1

Suggested level for large organizations with 100+ employees.

Neighbor Partner
$500

Renews yearly on: January 1

Suggested level for mid-sized organizations with 25-99 employees.

Block Builder
$300

Renews yearly on: January 1

Suggested level for small organizations with 1-25 employees.

Family or Household Member
$200

Renews yearly on: January 1

Individual Member
$100

Renews yearly on: January 1

Rising Leader
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

Individual membership for persons 35 years old or younger.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!