Friendly City Safe Space

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Friendly City Safe Space

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Friendly City Safe Space Merch

3" FCSS Horizontal Sticker item
3" FCSS Horizontal Sticker
Pay what you can

High quality vinyl sticker. UV resistant, scratch proof, water and weather proof design.

3" FCSS Badge Sticker item
3" FCSS Badge Sticker
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High quality vinyl sticker. UV resistant, scratch proof, water and weather proof design.

FCSS Bumper Sticker - Dark item
FCSS Bumper Sticker - Dark
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High quality vinyl sticker. UV resistant, scratch proof, water and weather proof design.

FCSS Bumper Sticker - Rainbow item
FCSS Bumper Sticker - Rainbow
Pay what you can

High quality vinyl sticker. UV resistant, scratch proof, water and weather proof design.

3" Woven Patch - Coming Soon item
3" Woven Patch - Coming Soon
Pay what you can

A beautiful woven iron-on 3" patch. This durable patch is a great addition to your clothing, jackets, bags and more!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!