Your donation of $300 for a Canine Good Citizenship Membership, will ensure you receive support for the life of your dog in Basic Training, and the opportunity to take additional classes and workshops.
You will also have unlimited access to Tune-Ups.
Most importantly, you will have the peace of mind that your donation isn't just paying for your dog training, you are helping heal the community, "one heel at a time"!
Your $30 donation ensures we are able to continue to offer Friendly Dog Training on a "by donation basis".
You will receive updates on all upcoming Orientations, and will receive advance notice about available classes and events!
You will have the opportunity to sign up for the Friendly Dog Training Newsletter, with tips and hints about good stewardship.
We recognize that people have great intentions when they become a dog's family. We also work with people in difficult situations, and know the best laid plans can be interrupted by real life.
Your relationship with your dog shouldn't suffer due to circumstances beyond your control. Your $5 donation is a commitment to work with the trainer(s), and to donate time or skills as you are able.
We recognize that no-one enjoys charity, and everyone wants a healthier, more sustainable community for dogs and people.
Your willingness to volunteer enables us to continue our mission of "healing relationships, one heel at a time"!
Canine Good Citizen Level 2 is only available for dogs and handlers who have already completed Basic Obedience, and want the opportunity to further expand their learning while also ensuring a veteran, or other disabled individual, who needs a full stability harness and service dog gear doesn't go without due to lack of funds.
This is a win-win on Friendly Dog Training, and you will receive everything you already have with your Level 1 membership, as well as lifelong support in your pursuit of other training modalities. We will help you get ready for Therapy Dog training, search & rescue, and AKC Trials if you are interested.
Level 2 Membership also opens the door to joining a drill team, future performances, Friendly Dog Training camping trips, outings and other activities!
We are grateful for any Friendly Dog Training monthly donor who is interested in supporting our mission of "Healing Relationships, One Heel at a Time"!
As long as your membership is active, you will have access to all available supports and materials. You will also have the opportunity to opt in for emails, any newsletters, and invitations to events.
Monthly Memberships allow us to better plan our budget, and will receive acknowledgment for helping us better serve our disabled and marginalized communities (unless you request to be unlisted).
