Friendly Sons of St. Patrick – Gettysburg Trip

516 Baltimore St

Gettysburg, PA 17325, USA

Bus Tour and Hotel Room (2 Nights-Friday & Saturday)
$328

This ticket includes (1) admission on the guided Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tour and two nights hotel accommodations.

Friday May 1st and Saturday May 2nd.

Hotel Room is 2 Queen Beds

Bus Tour ONLY
$40

This ticket includes (1) admission on the guided Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tour. DOES NOT include hotel accommodations.

Bus Tour and Hotel Room (1 Night - Friday)
$185

This ticket includes (1) admission on the guided Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tour and one nights hotel accommodations.

Friday May 1st ONLY

Hotel Room is 2 Queen Beds

Bus Tour and Hotel Room (1 Night - Saturday)
$185

This ticket includes (1) admission on the guided Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tour and one nights hotel accommodations.

Saturday May 2nd ONLY

Hotel Room is 2 Queen Beds

