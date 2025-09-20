Friendly Sons Of St Patrick Of Hunterdon County's Shop

njoy health, fitness, and community with a 3-month membership to the River Crossing YMCA. This pass is valid at all River Crossing YMCA locations, giving you access to a wide range of facilities, classes, and programs.
Whether you’re looking to swim laps, hit the fitness center, join a group exercise class, or bring the whole family for fun and recreation, the YMCA has something for everyone. It’s the perfect way to jump-start your wellness journey while being part of a supportive community.
Enjoy a relaxing country getaway with this exclusive package! You and a guest will spend one night at the historic Raritan Inn, a beautifully restored landmark nestled in the scenic Califon, New Jersey countryside. Wake up refreshed and ready for seasonal fun with 4 admission passes to Riamede Farms’ Fall Festival, in nearby Chester, NJ. You’ll enjoy crisp autumn air, hayrides, pumpkin picking, apple orchards, and plenty of family-friendly activities.
This package is perfect for a couple or anyone looking to experience the charm of Hunterdon County’s fall season.
Value: Priceless memories and a truly unique local experience!
*2 person maximum for Raritan Inn room*
Discover the beauty and challenge of Galloping Hill Golf Course with this exclusive silent auction package! Nestled in scenic Kenilworth, NJ surroundings, Galloping Hill offers a meticulously maintained 18-hole course with a layout that caters to golfers of all skill levels. Enjoy a relaxing round with tee times available Monday through Friday or after 12pm on weekends or holidays. Plus, cart rentals are included, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience from start to finish. Don’t miss your chance to play at one of the area's premier golf destinations!
Delight in a premier golf experience with this exclusive package for four at Raritan Valley Country Club in Bridgewater, NJ. Enjoy 18 holes of golf and cart rental for up to four players, with tee times available from Tuesday through Thursday. This offer provides access to a beautifully designed course, renowned for its challenging layout and picturesque surroundings. Whether you're looking for a competitive round or a relaxing day on the greens, this package promises an exceptional golfing experience at one of the region's finest clubs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!