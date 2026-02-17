Friendly Sons of St Patrick Present the 2026 Annual Irish Heritage Dinner

Join us for the 64th Annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Dinner, a night of brotherhood, tradition, and celebration at the beautiful Shackamaxon Country Club in Scotch Plains, NJ.



Your Ticket Includes:

✔️ Check-In & Cocktail Hour (5:30 PM - 6:00 PM) – Enjoy a premium open bar and great company.

✔️ Full Dinner & Program (7:00 PM) – Celebrate our Irishman of the Year, Distinguished Service Award Recipients, and Scholarship Winners.

✔️ Unmatched Camaraderie & Entertainment – An evening of lively conversation, music, and legendary craic that only the Friendly Sons can deliver.



This is the event of the year—don’t miss out! Secure your ticket today and be part of an unforgettable evening.