Friendly Sons of St Patrick Present the 2026 Annual Irish Heritage Dinner

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About this event
Join us for the 64th Annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Dinner, a night of brotherhood, tradition, and celebration at the beautiful Shackamaxon Country Club in Scotch Plains, NJ.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Check-In & Cocktail Hour (5:30 PM - 6:00 PM) – Enjoy a premium open bar and great company.
✔️ Full Dinner & Program (7:00 PM) – Celebrate our Irishman of the Year, Distinguished Service Award Recipients, and Scholarship Winners.
✔️ Unmatched Camaraderie & Entertainment – An evening of lively conversation, music, and legendary craic that only the Friendly Sons can deliver.
This is the event of the year—don’t miss out! Secure your ticket today and be part of an unforgettable evening.
Reserve a full table for 10 guests at the 64th Annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Dinner and enjoy an evening of brotherhood, tradition, and celebration at Shackamaxon Country Club in Scotch Plains, NJ.
What’s Included:
✔️ Reserved Table for 10 Guests – Enjoy the evening with friends, family, or colleagues.
✔️ Full Dinner & Program – Honoring our Irishman of the Year, Distinguished Service Award Recipients, and Scholarship Winners.
✔️ Unmatched Camaraderie & Entertainment – A night of great food, great company, and legendary craic!
Ensure your group has a prime spot at one of the most anticipated events of the year.
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