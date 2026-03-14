Friends And Allies's Events

This donated self‑defense lesson provides a child with valuable skills to build confidence, awareness, and personal safety. Through age‑appropriate instruction, the child learns how to recognize unsafe situations, set boundaries, and respond with confidence and calm.

By donating a self‑defense lesson, you are giving more than a class—you are offering empowerment, peace of mind, and tools that can positively impact a child’s well‑being. Your generosity helps ensure that every child has access to education that supports safety, confidence, and resilience.