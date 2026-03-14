Friends And Allies's Events

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About this shop
This donated self‑defense lesson provides a child with valuable skills to build confidence, awareness, and personal safety. Through age‑appropriate instruction, the child learns how to recognize unsafe situations, set boundaries, and respond with confidence and calm.
By donating a self‑defense lesson, you are giving more than a class—you are offering empowerment, peace of mind, and tools that can positively impact a child’s well‑being. Your generosity helps ensure that every child has access to education that supports safety, confidence, and resilience.
Your support helps provide financial literacy classes to families who need real, practical guidance.
These classes go beyond theory—they teach everyday budgeting, managing bills, reducing debt, and building a more stable future. Families gain the tools and confidence to make smarter financial decisions and break cycles of financial stress.
It’s more than education—it’s empowerment that creates lasting change for generations.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!