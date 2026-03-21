Friends And Allies

Offered by

Friends And Allies

About this shop

Virtual Gifts for Feed a Child

Bananas item
Bananas
$3

Gifting bananas to hungry kids provides a simple, nourishing snack packed with energy, potassium, and essential nutrients. Each banana helps fuel growing bodies, support learning, and show children they are cared for.

0
Trail Mix item
Trail Mix
$4

Gifting trail mix to hungry kids offers a wholesome, shelf‑stable snack packed with protein, healthy fats, and energy to help keep children full, focused, and ready to learn.

0
Cereal item
Cereal
$3

Gifting cereal cups to hungry kids provides a quick, convenient breakfast or snack that helps fuel young bodies with energy and essential nutrients, supporting focus, learning, and a healthy start to the day.

0
Mac and Cheese item
Mac and Cheese
$5

Gifting mac and cheese to hungry kids provides a warm, comforting meal that delivers much‑needed calories and nutrients, helping children feel full, supported, and ready to learn and grow.

0
Yogurt Tubes item
Yogurt Tubes
$6

Gifting yogurt tubes to hungry kids offers a nutritious, easy‑to‑enjoy snack rich in calcium and protein, helping support growing bodies while providing a comforting and convenient source of energy.

0
Kids Backpack item
Kids Backpack
$10

Gifting kids’ backpacks to hungry children provides more than school supplies—it offers a sense of dignity, preparedness, and support, helping children carry both the nourishment and confidence they need to succeed at school and beyond.

0
Add a donation for Friends And Allies

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!