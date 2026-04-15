Hosted by

Sykesville Freedom District Fire Dept Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Friends and Family of Troop 417 Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Sponsor a Scout's Yearly Dues
$96

Cover the dues for one scout for the year and a thank you listing in the tournament program and social media.

Hole Sponsor
$165

You will get a sign at your hole with name as well as a listing in the tournament program and social media.

1/4 page ad in program
$100

You will get a 1/4 page ad in the tournament program and a mention on social media.

Driving Range Sponsor
$250

You will get signage at the driving range and you will be thanked in the tournament program and social media.

Scoreboard and Scorecards Sponsor
$400

You will be listed on the scoreboard and scorecards. It will also include a thank-you in the tournament program and social media as well as a 1/4 page ad.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$400

Your information will appear on the GPS screen at set times throughout the golf course. It will also include a thank-you in the tournament program and social media as well as a 1/4 page ad.

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

You will get signage at breakfast, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

You will get signage on the beverage cart, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.

Longest Drive Contest Hole Sponsor
$500

You will get signage at the hole, a listing in the program for the hole/contest, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.

Closest to the Pin Contest Hole Sponsor
$500

You will get a sign at the hole, a listing in the program for the hole/contest, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, and a thank-you on social media.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

You will get signage at the putting area, a listing in the program for the contest, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.

Hole in One Contest Sponsor
$700

You will get signage at the hole, a listing in the program for the hole/contest, 1/2 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

You will get signage at lunch, 1/2 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!