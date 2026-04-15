Friends and Family of Troop 417 Golf Tournament Sponsorships

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About this event
Cover the dues for one scout for the year and a thank you listing in the tournament program and social media.
You will get a sign at your hole with name as well as a listing in the tournament program and social media.
You will get a 1/4 page ad in the tournament program and a mention on social media.
You will get signage at the driving range and you will be thanked in the tournament program and social media.
You will be listed on the scoreboard and scorecards. It will also include a thank-you in the tournament program and social media as well as a 1/4 page ad.
Your information will appear on the GPS screen at set times throughout the golf course. It will also include a thank-you in the tournament program and social media as well as a 1/4 page ad.
You will get signage at breakfast, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.
You will get signage on the beverage cart, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.
You will get signage at the hole, a listing in the program for the hole/contest, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.
You will get a sign at the hole, a listing in the program for the hole/contest, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, and a thank-you on social media.
You will get signage at the putting area, a listing in the program for the contest, 1/4 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.
You will get signage at the hole, a listing in the program for the hole/contest, 1/2 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.
You will get signage at lunch, 1/2 ad in the tournament program, logo on back of tournament t-shirt and a thank-you on social media.
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