Friends and Fedoras

Hosted by
Join us for a chic, vintage-inspired night supporting Safe Harbor House of Transformation. Your ticket includes admission to Friends & Fedoras with entertainment, light bites, and community impact.
Be the beacon of change! Enjoy premier recognition as a leading supporter of Safe Harbor. This package includes top-level signage, VIP seating for 8 guests, exclusive media spotlight, and your name highlighted throughout the event as a true Harbor Hero.
Help transform lives while receiving recognition and signage, reserved table seating for 4, and a dedicated feature on our social media platforms celebrating your commitment to empowerment.
Stand tall with visible support! Sponsors at this level receive recognition in event signage and a social media highlight that showcases your partnership in style.
Show your friendship in action! Your name/logo will be proudly displayed in the event program and shared on our social media as part of our Fedora Family of supporters.
Every gift makes an impact. Supporters will be listed in the event program as valued contributors helping us create safe harbors for women in transition.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!