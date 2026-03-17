Friends' Campout

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Perfect for a camp-ready couple, this spacious tent is designed for two but can comfortably accommodate up to four. Your setup includes a queen cot with air mattress, tent rugs, a table, and lighting. No pets allowed in tents.
Perfect for the camp couple, this tent is set up for two, and room to squeeze one in on the floor. Setup includes queen cot with air mattress complete with include rugs, table and lighting. No pets allowed.
Bring all your own camping gear and set up your site yourself.
$
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