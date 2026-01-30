Friends For A Cause Foundation's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid for one year
Originally created to help cancer patients of any type offset expenses not covered by medical insurance, the Friends For a Cause Foundation also advocates for six other causes in the community: education, military/law enforcement, pet and animal rescue, pediatric care, geriatric care, and community-related organizations.
Sign-up TODAY to become a member of Friends For A Cause!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!