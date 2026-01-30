Friends For A Cause Foundation's Rock Out Cancer Raffle

About this raffle
1. Lost Pizza $50 gift card and swag
2. Naaman’s $50 gift card
3. Newk’s $50 gift card
4. Local Habit $40 gift cards (2)
5. Apricot Lane $55 room spray, all-purpose cleaner and car/room freshener
6. Christopher’s 5x7 frame $68 value
7. RMAC Outdoor Advertising $100 Cooler bag full of goodies
8. Massage by Sheena $100 value
9. Lone Star Health & Wellness $111 Travel kit for lips, lashes and cheeks plus diffuser oil
10. Racquet & Jog pair men’s Brooks sneakers $150 value
11. Racquet & Jog pair women’s Brooks sneakers $150 value
12. Dillard’s Men’s Ralph Lauren “Ralph’s Club New York” cologne set $160 value
13. Big Dam Water Park $164 four general admission tickets w/souvenir cups
14. Dillard’s Kendra Scott Adeline Vintage Gold necklace set $170 value
15. Dillard’s Consuela Midtown Ivy Crossbody $195.00 value
16. Dillard’s Frye lavender colored Melissa crossbody $198.00 value
1. Lost Pizza $50 gift card and swag
2. Naaman’s $50 gift card
3. Newk’s $50 gift card
4. Local Habit $40 gift cards (2)
5. Apricot Lane $55 room spray, all-purpose cleaner and car/room freshener
6. Christopher’s 5x7 frame $68 value
7. RMAC Outdoor Advertising $100 Cooler bag full of goodies
8. Massage by Sheena $100 value
9. Lone Star Health & Wellness $111 Travel kit for lips, lashes and cheeks plus diffuser oil
10. Racquet & Jog pair men’s Brooks sneakers $150 value
11. Racquet & Jog pair women’s Brooks sneakers $150 value
12. Dillard’s Men’s Ralph Lauren “Ralph’s Club New York” cologne set $160 value
13. Big Dam Water Park $164 four general admission tickets w/souvenir cups
14. Dillard’s Kendra Scott Adeline Vintage Gold necklace set $170 value
15. Dillard’s Consuela Midtown Ivy Crossbody $195.00 value
16. Dillard’s Frye lavender colored Melissa crossbody $198.00 value
17.Hilton Garden Inn 1 free night stay & dinner for two $250 value
18. Fringe Hair & Beauty House product basket $200+ value
19. Fire pit $250+courtesy of Tima and John Brown
20. Bubba’s Buck $300 value
21. About Face Aesthetics $300 Vampire facial
22. Dillard’s Solo Stove-Pi Prime Pizza Oven $449.99 value
23. Legends One-year gym membership + two AIFit training sessions $730+ value
24. LV monogram denim wallet $1K value
17.Hilton Garden Inn 1 free night stay & dinner for two $250 value
18. Fringe Hair & Beauty House product basket $200+ value
19. Fire pit $250+courtesy of Tima and John Brown
20. Bubba’s Buck $300 value
21. About Face Aesthetics $300 Vampire facial
22. Dillard’s Solo Stove-Pi Prime Pizza Oven $449.99 value
23. Legends One-year gym membership + two AIFit training sessions $730+ value
24. LV monogram denim wallet $1K value
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