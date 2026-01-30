Friends For A Cause Foundation

Hosted by

Friends For A Cause Foundation

About this raffle

Friends For A Cause Foundation's Rock Out Cancer Raffle

$10 ticket
$10

1.     Lost Pizza $50 gift card and swag

2.     Naaman’s $50 gift card

3.     Newk’s $50 gift card

4.     Local Habit $40 gift cards (2)

5.     Apricot Lane $55 room spray, all-purpose cleaner and car/room freshener

6.     Christopher’s 5x7 frame $68 value

7.     RMAC Outdoor Advertising $100 Cooler bag full of goodies

8.     Massage by Sheena $100 value

9.      Lone Star Health & Wellness $111 Travel kit for lips, lashes and cheeks plus diffuser oil

10. Racquet & Jog pair men’s Brooks sneakers $150 value

11. Racquet & Jog pair women’s Brooks sneakers $150 value

12. Dillard’s Men’s Ralph Lauren “Ralph’s Club New York” cologne set $160 value

13. Big Dam Water Park $164 four general admission tickets w/souvenir cups

14. Dillard’s Kendra Scott Adeline Vintage Gold necklace set $170 value

15. Dillard’s Consuela Midtown Ivy Crossbody $195.00 value

16. Dillard’s Frye lavender colored Melissa crossbody $198.00 value

6 for $50
$50

1.     Lost Pizza $50 gift card and swag

2.     Naaman’s $50 gift card

3.     Newk’s $50 gift card

4.     Local Habit $40 gift cards (2)

5.     Apricot Lane $55 room spray, all-purpose cleaner and car/room freshener

6.     Christopher’s 5x7 frame $68 value

7.     RMAC Outdoor Advertising $100 Cooler bag full of goodies

8.     Massage by Sheena $100 value

9.      Lone Star Health & Wellness $111 Travel kit for lips, lashes and cheeks plus diffuser oil

10. Racquet & Jog pair men’s Brooks sneakers $150 value

11. Racquet & Jog pair women’s Brooks sneakers $150 value

12. Dillard’s Men’s Ralph Lauren “Ralph’s Club New York” cologne set $160 value

13. Big Dam Water Park $164 four general admission tickets w/souvenir cups

14. Dillard’s Kendra Scott Adeline Vintage Gold necklace set $170 value

15. Dillard’s Consuela Midtown Ivy Crossbody $195.00 value

16. Dillard’s Frye lavender colored Melissa crossbody $198.00 value

$20 Ticket
$20

17.Hilton Garden Inn 1 free night stay & dinner for two $250 value

18. Fringe Hair & Beauty House product basket $200+ value

19. Fire pit $250+courtesy of Tima and John Brown

20. Bubba’s Buck $300 value

21. About Face Aesthetics $300 Vampire facial

22. Dillard’s Solo Stove-Pi Prime Pizza Oven $449.99 value

23. Legends One-year gym membership + two AIFit training sessions $730+ value

24. LV monogram denim wallet $1K value

$6 for $100
$100

17.Hilton Garden Inn 1 free night stay & dinner for two $250 value

18. Fringe Hair & Beauty House product basket $200+ value

19. Fire pit $250+courtesy of Tima and John Brown

20. Bubba’s Buck $300 value

21. About Face Aesthetics $300 Vampire facial

22. Dillard’s Solo Stove-Pi Prime Pizza Oven $449.99 value

23. Legends One-year gym membership + two AIFit training sessions $730+ value

24. LV monogram denim wallet $1K value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!