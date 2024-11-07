Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Friends for Life Animal Rescue's Casino Night Sponsorships 2025

Casino Table Sponsorship - (5) available
$300
-Sponsorship sign on the table -Info in swag bags at event -Company name included in newsletter (5,000 distribution) -Company name included in social media post with tag -2 tickets to event per table sponsorship! Our five casino tables that need sponsors are: *BLACK JACK *BLACK JACK *BLACK JACK *3-CARD TABLE *TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Rowdy Roulette Studio Sponsorship!
$500
-Sponsorship sign at the room entrance & in room -Info in swag bags at event -Company name included in newsletter (5,000 distribution) -Company name included in social media post with tag -Recognition from the emcee -4 tickets to the event!
Craps Table Sponsor
$800
-Large sign near the Craps tables in our main lobby -Info in swag bags at event -Special recognition social media post with tag and link to web site -Recognition from the emcee -4 tickets to the event!
Photobooth Sponsorship
$1,000
-Logo on photobooth pictures that are sent out to attendees & posted on F4L’s Facebook with 32K followers -Sponsor signage at entry to photobooth -Ability to have sponsored photobooth props for guests to use in pictures (Hats, sunglasses, etc) -Info in swag bags at event -Company name included in social media post with tag -Recognition from the emcee -4 tickets to the event!
Swingin' Saloon Sponsor
$1,100
-Prominent easel sign at bar -Logo on drinks sign -Info in swag bags at event -Company name included in newsletter (5,000 distribution) -Special recognition social media post with tag and link to web site -Recognition from the emcee -4 tickets to the event!
Presenting Sponsor
$3,000
-Logo on flier -Prominent easel sign at entry -Logo on drinks cups -Info in swag bags at event -Company name included in newsletter (5,000 distribution) -Special recognition social media post with tag and link to web site -Recognition from the emcee -6 tickets to the event!

