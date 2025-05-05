Friends In Deed Virtual Silent Auction

A NASCAR Driving Experience for One Person
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of a NASCAR racecar, suited up and speeding along at speeds of up
to 150 mph. What a thrill being behind the wheel of REAL NASCAR race cars that have all been raced in
competition.
You start the day being suited up. Then a 45 minute classroom session. Finally the experience of a
lifetime, 8 minutes of putting the pedal to the metal and seeing if you have what it takes to be a
NASCAR driver!
There is no lead car to follow and no instructor riding with you. Using an in-car radio, the instructor
guides you out onto the track. They'll work with you and the other students on accelerating, braking,
passing, and finding your fastest line. With your loved ones on the sidelines watching, experience the
once-in-a-lifetime thrill of a heart-pumping, white-knuckle race car drive. You focus on the track
ahead while the roar of the engine drowns out every other thought. When the checkered flag waves,
it's back into the pits and out of your safety gear. The best thing you'll take with you is the memory of
your once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
Your NASCAR Driving Experience includes:
• One NASCAR driving experience for one person for 8 minutes around a Super Speedway
• Instructions from a professional driver and professional suiting including a Helmet (with one way
radio communication) and a HANS Device
• DUAL camera In-Car Video recorded on a SD Card
• If NASCAR driving experience is not available or is not offered in your city, and travel is required,
please inquire about air and hotel at 866-607-2616
Brooklyn, MI
May 24
June 28
Aug 23
Sep 20
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/Gift Cards are not replaceable if lost, stolen, destroyed or expired. All drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license. Since the race cars don't have doors, all drivers must have the ability to climb through a 15" high by 28" wide window that sits 35" from the ground. Drivers must be at least 5 feet tall. Maximum height is 6 feet 4 inches. Waist and chest can be no bigger than 52". No racing experience is required. All of the vehicles are
standard transmission, if you need help operating a standard vehicle the pit crews will help you leave the pit area and get you up to speed quickly. Driving dates vary by location. Dates are subject to change and new dates may
be added. In the event of inclement weather or situations out of the racing experience's control, a gift card will
be issued or you may be rescheduled. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid through
12/31/2026.
2. Alaskan Cruise – Valued at $8,500
$4,500
Starting bid
Cruise Past Fishing Towns and Majestic Fjords Aboard Royal Caribbean International to Alaska for Seven Nights in a Veranda Stateroom for Two
Drink in the splendor of the seas as you make your way along the Alaskan coast, in and out of passages, past fjords, and miles and miles of wilderness. From the breathtaking sights of Hubbard Glacier to the pioneering spirit of Juneau, the gold-rush spirit of Skagway and the totem poles of Ketchikan, Royal Caribbean's Alaska is as rustic and romantic as one could ever imagine. And with ports such as Seattle and Victoria, British Columbia, Royal Caribbean showcases the quintessential character of the Pacific
Northwest.
When you cruise with Royal Caribbean International, you're not just boarding another cruise ship -
you're entering a sensational world of bold discoveries, customized adventures, multi-cultural exploration, dazzling entertainment, incredible culinary creations, and uniquely personalized service. There's a reason Royal Caribbean International has been recognized as the Best Cruise Line Overall and the Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean by Travel Weekly readers for 14 years. No matter where you are -
the pool, the dining room, the spa or your room - get ready to be wowed!
Quaint fishing villages and cosmopolitan cities combine for a unique glimpse into Alaska's character and
culture. View the most dramatic Alaskan glaciers at the end of the narrow, twisting slice of ocean called Tracy Arm Fjord. The fever of the gold rush took over Skagway years ago, and still embracing its past, today the city has managed to preserve its frontier spirit with saloons and dance-hall venues. Ketchikan is known for a few things as well: being the jumping-off point for seaplane excursions into the Misty Fjords National Monument and its 2.2 million acres of wilderness nirvana, as well as being the ancestral home of the Tlingit tribe. You will make your way past Hubbard Glacier, nicknamed the "Galloping Glacier" because of its fast pace – faster than almost any other glacier on the continent. In 1986, Hubbard Glacier moved an average of just under 5.5 feet per hour. From the pristine forests and the majestic mountains of the United States, to the unspoiled Alaskan wilderness, this is sure to be an unforgettable cruise.
Sample Itinerary: Vancouver, British Columbia; Inside Passage (Cruising); Icy Strait Point, Alaska;
Juneau, Alaska; Haines, Alaska; Tracy Arm Fjord (Cruising), Alaska, Cruising; Vancouver, British
Columbia
Your trip for two includes:
• 7 night Alaska cruise on Royal Caribbean International
• Seattle, WA; Seward, AK; Vancouver, British Columbia embark ports
• Cruise fare for two as well as existing government fees and taxes (guests are responsible for
incidentals they may wish to purchase while on the ship)
• Standard recommended gratuities
• Exciting destinations
• Daily meals
• Amazing entertainment daily
• A world of shipboard activities
• Well-appointed accommodations in a veranda stateroom
• State of the art health & fitness facilities
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. You may choose to pay a fee to add a 3rd or 4th guest to your stateroom. You can also apply the award value towards any other Royal Caribbean cruise by simply paying the difference between award value and lowest fare at redemption time (not applicable to any other
promo code or promotion). Blackout dates are last 2 weeks of December including Christmas and New Year
sailings. Itineraries are current at time of catalog issue and subject to change without notice. A 45 days advance
reservation is required. Cruise is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
3. Chicago, Illinois (Land Only) – Valued at $3,600
$2,150
Starting bid
Chicago, Illinois for Three Days & Two Nights at The Omni Chicago Hotel for Two, Including a Chicago's Classic Wrigley Field Rooftop Seats & Dining Experience (Land Only)
Placed in the heart of Chicago's famed Michigan Ave, the Omni Chicago Hotel offers the only all-suite
luxury accommodations on Michigan Avenue. Located along the Magnificent Mile, the hotel boasts over
300 guest suites, each including its own spacious living area. Embracing the iconic architecture within
Chicago, the hotel highlights historical elements of Louis Sullivan's intricate sketches, the Chicago
School's building materials and the whimsy modern sculptures synonymous with the city.
Watching a Chicago Cubs baseball game from a Wrigley Field rooftop club puts you right in the heart of
the action. With state of the art facilities geared toward food, fun and baseball, a Wrigley rooftop is
the perfect place to watch the game. The rooftop’s location overlooking the outfield wall ensures that
all guests will not only enjoy an unobstructed view of magnificent Wrigley Field, but are close enough
to feel as though they are part of the action.
Your trip for two includes:
• 3 days/2 night accommodations at the Omni Chicago Hotel
• Access Passes for two to a Wrigley Field Rooftop for any One Regular Season Chicago Cubs baseball game
• Unlimited food and beverages while at the game
• All room-related taxes
• Free concierge reservation service
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Blackout dates are: Lollapalooza. Wrigley Field rooftop tickets are subject to availability,
some restrictions may apply. A 60 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of
issue.
4. South African Photo Safari (Land Only) – Valued at $8,900
$3,700
Starting bid
A Safari Exploration in South Africa for Five Nights in Two Luxury Safari Camps for Two People (Land Only)
With safaris, mountains, wineries, an endless coastline, Johannesburg, South Africa is a magical place
full of rich history, dramatic natural beauty, and an appealing blend of international cultures. Your
adventure will include five full days and nights on a photo safari in the South African bush of the Limpopo Province, home of ancient lands and pre-historic secrets!
Your two person photo safari in the South African bush for five full days and nights. Located just three hours north of the Johannesburg Airport in the Limpopo Province, the camp is arguably the finest South Africa has to offer. Situated in the midst of a giant private game reserve where guests will see the big five (lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino), the location and experience you will enjoy cannot be overstated. There is simply nothing like waking up immersed in the sounds of the African bush. Live out your own adventure on the daily game drives, and rest easy in well-appointed chalets that offer a perfect blend of rustic charm and luxury, complete with en suite bathrooms and breathtaking views of the wild South African landscape. Guests will experience two camps – our luxury safari tent camp and our lakeside luxury chalet camp.
Your South Africa Photo Safari trip for two includes:
• 5 nights accommodations in two luxury safari camps
• All meals at the photo safari camp with limited alcohol at meals
• Daily game drives
• Expert travel and concierge services
• All photo camp taxes
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. Check in must occur on Sunday, check out must occur on Friday at the safari camp. A security deposit will be required at the time of booking and returned at the
end of the stay. Transportation to and from the reserve is not included (approx $400 round trip). A minimum 90
day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
CANCELLATION POLICY: Cancelation less than 120 days prior to arrival will be subject to forfeiture of reservations
and funds.
5. Charleston, South Carolina (Land Only) – Valued at $4,000
$2,350
Starting bid
Explore the Lowcountry by Carriage, Foot or Cruise During Your Trip to Charleston, South Carolina for Four Days & Three Nights at Your Choice of Either The Francis Marion Hotel, The Charleston Marriott or Elliott House Inn for Two, Including a Palmetto Carriage Works Day Tour and Your Choice of a Downtown Foodie Experience or a Charleston Harbor Luxury Dinner Cruise with Live Music (Land Only)
Known for its rich history, well-preserved architecture, and that signature Southern hospitality, Charleston is a gem along America's southern coast. Experience the charm of Charleston from one of three historic hotels, each of which put you in an ideal location, and surround you with charm and Southern comfort. Spend some time learning about the history, architecture, flora and the people of Charleston on your Palmetto Carriage tour, and then choose between a walking foodie tour or a luxury dinner cruise featuring live music!
Your getaway for two includes:
• 4 days/3 nights accommodations at Your Choice of Either The Francis Marion Hotel, The Charleston Marriott or Elliott House Inn
• All room-related taxes
• 1-hour Palmetto Carriage Works Day Tour
• Your choice of a downtown foodie experience or a Charleston harbor luxury dinner cruise with live
music
• Free concierge reservation service
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Blackout dates: Feb 12-18, Mar 26-27, Apr 4-8, May 7-8, 20-22, Dec 31. Limited availability
during April and May. Tour runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. If tour is not available, it may
be substituted with equal or similar experience. Carriage tour may be delayed due to hot temperatures. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
6. Suite Life at Comerica Park – Valued at $3,000
$500
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day at the ballpark! The winner of this incredible package will enjoy VIP treatment in Suite 108 – the Lance Parrish Suite – at Comerica Park during a 2024 Detroit Tigers game.
This luxurious suite is located right above first base on the first suite level and includes:
Up to 14 tickets for you and your baseball-loving crew
3 VIP parking passes for the Tigers Garage
8 outdoor stadium seats, 3 cushioned bar stools, and 2 plush leather lounge chairs
2 TVs (inside and outside), a private bathroom, fridge with ice, coat closet, and all the comfort you could want
Special perks like a complimentary scoreboard greeting, discounts on food and merch, and free rides on the carousel and Ferris wheel
Bring your own ballpark snacks from the Concourse Level or go all-in with catering—either way, the suite is your home base for the day.
Game date to be selected in coordination with Ken Fischer, Suite 108 partner and longtime friend of Friends In Deed.
Batter up—this is your chance to swing for the fences and experience Comerica Park in true VIP style!
7. Cherry Republic – Valued at $90
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in Cherry Republic's Little Six Gift Box
Delight your taste buds with the flavors of Michigan with Cherry Republic's Little Six gift box. Packed with a delectable assortment of cherry-themed treats, this gift box is perfect for sharing with loved ones or enjoying all to yourself.
Contents:
Cherry Salsa: A zesty blend of cherries and spices for a unique twist on traditional salsa.
Cherry Nut Mix: A mouthwatering combination of cherries, almonds, cashews, and pecans for a satisfying snack.
Cherry Sour Patch: Tangy cherry-flavored gummies coated in sugar for a burst of sweetness.
Chocolate Cherry Nut Mix: Rich chocolate-covered cherries and nuts for an indulgent treat.
Cherry Gummies: Chewy cherry-flavored gummies bursting with fruity goodness.
Cherry Republic Sticker: Show your love for all things cherry with a fun sticker from Cherry Republic.
Treat yourself or surprise someone special with the taste of Michigan's finest cherries. Order your Cherry Republic Little Six gift box today!
8. Party Time at Wolverine Pickleball! – Valued at $200
$50
Starting bid
Ready to serve up some serious fun? Throw a party at Wolverine Pickleball and enjoy 2 hours of exclusive access to 2 Bocce or Curling lanes! Whether you're a seasoned competitor or just in it for the laughs, this is the perfect chance to gather your crew for a one-of-a-kind experience.
Bring your friends, bring your game face, and get ready to celebrate in style at wolverinepickleball.com!
Let the good times roll!
9. Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra Tickets – Valued at $120
$60
Starting bid
This gift certificate grants two (2) seats in pricing level B for an Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) concert during the 2024-25 season. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling the A2SO at (734) 994-4801 or at the venue Box Office 90 minutes before the concert.
10. Ron’s Garage + Goodies Basket – Valued at $150
$75
Starting bid
Treat your car—and yourself! This package from Ron’s Garage includes a professional oil change to keep your ride running smoothly, plus a gift basket filled with fun surprises and self-care & car-care goodies.
Whether you're a car enthusiast or just due for some vehicle TLC, this is a perfect combo of practical service and pampering extras.
Drive away happy—thanks to Ron’s Garage!
11. Lucky Lottery Bouquet – Valued at $45 or millions!
$30
Starting bid
Feeling lucky? This festive bouquet is blooming with Michigan Lottery tickets arranged in a charming plant pot—perfect for displaying while you scratch and (hopefully) win big! A fun mix of greenery and good fortune makes this a gift that grows on you.
12. Sweet Luck Lottery Bouquet – Valued at $40 or millions!
$25
Starting bid
This one’s got the sweetest odds! Tucked inside a glass jar filled with delicious candy is a colorful bouquet of Michigan Lottery tickets, just waiting to bring you a jackpot of joy. Treat yourself to sugar, surprises, and maybe even some serious winnings!
13. The Backyard Boss Bundle – Valued at $100
$45
Starting bid
This rugged-yet-refined gift set is perfect for the guy who loves good eats, cold drinks, and chill vibes. The Backyard Boss Bundle includes:
A $30 gift card to Biercamp – Ann Arbor’s favorite spot for house-made meats, beer, and BBQ
A YETI tumbler to keep your drink ice-cold (or piping hot)
A cooler bag—ideal for tailgates, picnics, or weekends up north
A hand-poured candle for a little rugged relaxation
Whether it's grilling, chilling, or just kicking back—this bundle has him covered in style.
14. Steeped in Comfort – Tea Lover’s Basket – Valued at $220
$50
Starting bid
Unwind, sip, and savor with this beautifully curated Tea-Time Basket—perfect for tea lovers and cozy homebodies alike. It features three premium loose leaf teas from Ann Arbor’s beloved TeaHaus, two handmade ceramic mugs crafted by Circles Ally and JET Chair Nancy Wayne, two easy-to-use tea filters, and two whimsical kitchen tea towels to brighten your space. You'll also enjoy the charming and informative Tea for Dummies book to guide you on your steeping journey. Warmth, learning, and joy—all in one comforting collection.
15. Sing Anyway – Art & Gift from Found – Valued at $75
$35
Starting bid
Brighten your space and your spirit with this heartwarming “Sing Anyway” print from Found in Ann Arbor, paired with a $25 gift card to explore even more unique, artful finds at this beloved Kerrytown shop. Whether you're decorating your home or hunting for the perfect gift, this bundle brings creativity, charm, and inspiration to any day.
16. Sip Like Van Gogh – Artful Sips & Spices – Valued at $85
$40
Starting bid
Bring a touch of artistry to your tea time with this beautiful set of Van Gogh-inspired mugs, perfect for cozy mornings or creative afternoons. Paired with a gift card to Spice & Tea Merchants, this $85 value lets you explore a world of bold flavors and aromatic blends to match your artistic mood. It's a masterpiece of comfort and style!
17. Jazz Lover’s Gift Set – Valued at $60
$20
Starting bid
For the true jazz enthusiast, this set hits all the right notes. Enjoy the legendary sounds of Miles Davis with a collection of classic CDs, and dive deeper into the world of jazz with a compelling book of interviews featuring some of the genre’s most iconic voices. It’s the perfect blend of rhythm, reflection, and timeless cool.
18. Kendra Scott Daphne Jewelry Set – Valued at $150
$75
Starting bid
Turn heads with this stunning jewelry duo from Kendra Scott. Featuring the Daphne Drop Earrings and matching Daphne Link Chain Necklace, this set adds just the right touch of modern sophistication to any outfit. With a total value of $150, it’s perfect for dressing up a night out or adding sparkle to your everyday style.
19. Verizon iPhone 15 – Valued at $500
$200
Starting bid
Upgrade your tech with a brand-new iPhone 15 (128GB)—sleek, powerful, and packed with the latest features. This device is compatible exclusively with a Verizon phone plan, making it a perfect fit for current Verizon customers or anyone ready to make the switch. Experience Apple’s cutting-edge design and performance in the palm of your hand!
20. Pure Indulgence – Jessica’s Apothecary $150 Gift Card
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself to total relaxation with a $150 gift card to Jessica’s Apothecary, a serene haven in Kerrytown specializing in holistic skincare and wellness. Choose between an organic facial tailored to your skin's needs or a deeply restorative aromatherapy massage. It’s the perfect way to unwind, refresh, and nourish body and mind—naturally.
21. Art Photo by Mitchell Photography – Valued at $300
$100
Starting bid
Bring the breathtaking scenery of Hawaii into your home with a custom art photo of Shipwreck Point, Kauai, beautifully framed and captured by Mitchell Photography. Valued at $300, this stunning piece blends natural wonder with artistic precision—perfect for anyone who loves travel, the ocean, or one-of-a-kind home décor. A timeless reminder of paradise.
22. Eyeconic Lashes & Brows – Valued at $199
$100
Starting bid
Enhance your natural beauty with a set of Classic Lash Extensions from Eyeconic Lashes & Brows! These high-quality lashes will give you the perfect, fluttery look without the need for mascara. Treat yourself to long-lasting, luxurious lashes, and enjoy a boost of confidence every day.
23. Eyeconic – Microblading & Shading – Valued at $750
$250
Starting bid
Achieve flawless, natural-looking brows with a Microblading & Shading appointment from Eyeconic Lashes & Brows. This professional service will define and shape your brows, giving you a perfectly polished look that lasts. Say goodbye to daily brow routines and hello to effortlessly stunning brows!
24. Mast Shoes – $100 Gift Certificate
$50
Starting bid
Step into style with a $100 gift certificate to Mast Shoes. Whether you’re after a new pair of sneakers, boots, or something in between, this gift certificate lets you pick out the perfect pair from their wide selection of quality footwear. It’s time to treat your feet!
25. Date Night in Ann Arbor – Valued at $100
$60
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a perfect evening out with this Date Night package! Enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 gift certificate to Carlyle Grill, known for its cozy atmosphere and mouthwatering American fare. Then head downtown with four movie passes to the historic Michigan or State Theater, where you can catch a new release or a timeless classic in a one-of-a-kind setting.
The only thing missing is popcorn!
26. A Taste of the Mediterranean & a Movie – Valued at $100
$60
Starting bid
Savor the flavors of the Mediterranean with a $50 gift card to Mediterrano, one of Ann Arbor’s most beloved restaurants. After your delicious meal, enjoy a cinematic experience with four passes to the Michigan or State Theater—perfect for date night, a double date, or a night out with friends.
An evening of great food and film awaits!
27. Maker Works – Membership + Class – Valued at $165
$80
Starting bid
Unleash your inner maker with a 1-month membership to Maker Works and a spot in their popular Laser Cutting class! Whether you're a DIY enthusiast, artist, or aspiring inventor, this package gives you access to high-end tools, expert instruction, and a vibrant creative community. Learn something new, make something awesome!
28. Michigan Flight Museum Passes – Valued at $52
$25
Starting bid
Explore the wonders of aviation with four general admission passes to the Michigan Flight Museum in Ypsilanti—an experience valued at $52. Walk through hangars filled with historic aircraft, learn about aviation legends, and enjoy hands-on exhibits that bring the science and history of flight to life.
Perfect for families, history buffs, or anyone who’s ever dreamed of flying!
29. Bake & Indulge Gift Set – Valued at $85
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a decadent Signature Raspberry Ruffle cake from Sweet Heather Anne, Ann Arbor’s boutique bakery known for its artistic and flavorful desserts. This gift set also includes a springform pan and knife set, perfect for trying your hand at baking something sweet at home.
The perfect combo for dessert lovers and kitchen creatives!
30. Homebody Happiness Gift Set – Valued at $250
$50
Starting bid
Create your own cozy corner with this charming gift set featuring three decorative ceramic jars/vases, a soft woven throw blanket, beautifully framed "Love Never Fails", angel vase, 2 inspirational signs and a $25 digital gift card to Oriental Trading—perfect for adding your own creative touches or party flair.
Whether you're nesting, gifting, or decorating, this bundle brings all the homey vibes!
31. Handcrafted Wooden Necklace – Valued at $50
$25
Starting bid
Add a natural touch of elegance to your accessory collection with this beautifully handcrafted wooden necklace. Thoughtfully designed and rich in texture, it’s a one-of-a-kind piece that pairs effortlessly with casual or dressy looks.
A perfect gift—or a personal treat—for someone who appreciates artisan craftsmanship and unique style.
32. Bloom & Grow Bulb Package – Valued at $80
$40
Starting bid
Bring your garden to life with this beautiful bundle from Old House Gardens, featuring 2 canna plants and a vibrant assortment of bulbs, including dahlias, gladiolus, and Mexican-style tuberose. These heirloom varieties are sure to add color, fragrance, and charm to any outdoor space.
Perfect for garden lovers or anyone ready to dig into spring planting!
33. Jenni Rice Gel Manicure – Valued at $38
$20
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a gel manicure with a gift certificate from Jenni Rice! Enjoy long-lasting, flawless nails with a professional touch—perfect for a special occasion or simply pampering yourself.
A must-have for anyone who loves keeping their nails looking chic and beautiful!
34. Kitchen Loft – $50 Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
Add a dash of creativity to your kitchen with a $50 gift certificate to Kitchen Loft! Shop for unique gadgets, quality cookware, and stylish kitchen essentials. Perfect for cooking enthusiasts or anyone who loves upgrading their kitchen setup!
35. Handmade Pedestal Table – Value $300
$100
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade pedestal table features a 20-inch diameter top and is a perfect accent piece for any room. Lovingly built by Stuart Rupke (Helena Prince's brother), it brings both craftsmanship and a personal touch to your home.
A one-of-a-kind item that blends function, style, and heart.
36. Go Blue! U-M Football Fan Package – Value $500
$275
Starting bid
Get ready for game day with 2 tickets to the University of Michigan vs. Wisconsin matchup on October 4, 2025 at the Big House! This ultimate Wolverine fan package also includes a U-M cloth belt with a Block M buckle plus assorted Michigan swag to help you show your school spirit in style.
Perfect for any Maize and Blue fan looking to cheer on the team in true U-M fashion!
37. Christian Yoga – Fall Session (Sept–Dec) Value - $100
$50
Starting bid
Find peace, strength, and spiritual renewal with a 10-session pass to Christian Yoga this fall. Choose the time that fits your schedule: Mondays from 6–7 PM or Thursdays from 10–11 AM. Classes are held at St. Andrew's Church in Saline.
A wonderful opportunity to care for your body and soul in a supportive, faith-based environment.
38. Zingerman’s Bake! Class for Two – Value $270
$100
Starting bid
Roll up your sleeves and get ready to bake with the best! This hands-on baking class for two at Zingerman’s Bakehouse is a deliciously fun way to learn from expert bakers while creating (and tasting!) something amazing.
Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just getting started, it’s the perfect recipe for a memorable experience.
39. Curious Minds Bundle – Value $225
$50
Starting bid
Fuel your family's curiosity and love for hands-on exploration with a $50 gift certificate good at either the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum or Leslie Science & Nature Center. Use it toward admission, memberships, educational programs, or fun finds in the gift shop—whatever sparks your imagination!
This bundle also includes 7 Shashibo Cubes (each valued at $25)—mind-bending magnetic puzzle cubes that transform into endless geometric shapes. One cube. Endless possibilities.
A perfect gift for curious minds of all ages!
40. Ann Arbor Distilling Company Experience – Value $500
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a flavorful experience with this exclusive tour and tasting package from Ann Arbor Distilling Company. The winner will receive a selection of handcrafted spirits, a gift card, and a certificate for a private tour and tasting.
Perfect for craft spirit enthusiasts or anyone looking for a unique local adventure—raise a glass to supporting a great cause!
Add a one-of-a-kind statement piece to your home with “The Bloom Keeper,” a beautifully handpainted cabinet by Elisa Guyton (FID's Director of Development & Communications). This functional work of art combines charm and creativity, featuring floral motifs and a joyful spirit that will brighten any space.
A perfect blend of purpose and personality—truly a conversation piece with heart.
42. Move with MIX – 3-Class Pack & Swag – Value $65
$30
Starting bid
Get your body moving and your spirit energized with this 3-class pass to MIX Studios in Ypsilanti! Whether you’re into yoga, barre, or dance, there’s something for everyone. Comes with a stylish MIX drawstring bag to carry your gear in style.
Perfect for kickstarting a new routine—or shaking up your current one!
43. Fire It Up with a Fuego Grill – $449 Value
$100
Starting bid
Fire It Up with a Fuego Grill
Grill season is here! Take home a sleek and powerful Fuego 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill, courtesy of Big George’s. Compact yet mighty, this grill is perfect for patios, decks, or tailgates—delivering serious heat and style to your backyard BBQ game.
Time to turn up the flavor and grill like a pro!
44. Pampered Pup Package – Value $214
$100
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to the ultimate combo! This package includes a 1-month BarkBox digital gift certificate (a $45 value) filled with toys and treats tailored to your pup’s personality, plus a wireless dog fence (a $169 value) to help keep them safe while they play.
Perfect for the dog lover who wants both fun and function!
45.A Night at the Encore – Value $120
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live performance with 2 adult tickets to any show in Season 16 or 17 at the acclaimed Encore Theatre in Dexter. From Broadway classics to bold new productions, every seat promises a stellar experience.
Take a bow—this night out is sure to impress!
46. Equip the Leader – Value $1,460
$100
Starting bid
Ignite your leadership journey with this powerhouse package curated for aspiring and seasoned leaders alike. The basket includes John Maxwell’s newest book, personally signed by the author, along with a selection of his most impactful titles. You'll also receive a free personality assessment and debrief call, plus an exclusive Leadership Game Discovery Session for your team—an interactive experience designed to spark growth and insight.
Perfect for professionals, entrepreneurs, or anyone ready to lead with purpose!
47. Chill Vibes from The Owl – Milan
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy a $20 gift certificate to The Owl, Milan’s cozy coffeehouse and music venue, along with a stylish Owl t-shirt and fun stickers to show off your local pride. Whether you're there for the perfect pour-over or live music vibes, this bundle brings the heart of Milan right to you!
Wrap yourself in cozy charm with this 68" x 55" professionally quilted blanket by local quilter and FID Staff member, Jane Slider. It features a soothing gray palette on both sides, finished with a midnight blue, gold-speckled star border.
Add a pop of color to your home with this 73" x 48" quilt by local quilter and FID staff member, Jane Slider. Professionally quilted, it features a playful mosaic windowpane bubble print that brings joy and comfort in equal measure.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!