I'm not just a bird-I'm a luxury experience. The Vibe: Curled, coiffed, and looking for trouble.

The Body: Designer feathers that feel as soft as they look.

The Standards: High. If the seed isn't organic, don't even coo at me.

I'm looking for someone who Knows how to treat royalty. I love long flights to exclusive rooftops and being told I'm the most breathtaking thing in the sky. Swipe right if you can handle the frills and the attitude that comes with them.

9 Catch me at the penthouse-or don't.

--- Princess can be sponsored for $60

All sponsorships include

A sign on the animal's enclosure.