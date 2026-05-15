Haven ranch animal sponsorship

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About the memberships
Valid until June 9, 2027
I'm not just a bird-I'm a luxury experience. The Vibe: Curled, coiffed, and looking for trouble.
The Body: Designer feathers that feel as soft as they look.
The Standards: High. If the seed isn't organic, don't even coo at me.
I'm looking for someone who Knows how to treat royalty. I love long flights to exclusive rooftops and being told I'm the most breathtaking thing in the sky. Swipe right if you can handle the frills and the attitude that comes with them.
9 Catch me at the penthouse-or don't.
--- Princess can be sponsored for $60
All sponsorships include
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Small package, big personality. I'm faster than I look, 100% grass-fed, and I'll definitely steal your carrots. Looking for aMare-velous time.
My Ideal Date:
Walking into a brewery and being the center of attention. Or just hanging out in the pasture while you tell me I'm a good boy.
About Me:
Hotrod can be sponsored for $2200/year, making him an ideal candidate for your small business!
All sponsorships include
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
* Recognition on our website and social media.
Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Meet Lucifer!
*
Looking for a soul to steal and a coop to rule.
Goth by nature: All-black feathers, black skin, and a dark heart.
The Horns: Yes, theyre real. It's called a V-comb, look it up.
Let's make a deal. I get the treats, you get the prestige.
You can Match/Sponsor Lucifer, for $100/year
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Recognition on our website and social media.
Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Clementine
I'm the G.O.A.T.-literally. M
The Standards:
If you offer me a salt lick from the bargain bin, Keep walking.
I have a refined palate and zero patience for "bad snacks."
What/Crave:
About Me:
Professional climber and part-time screamer. I have horizontal pupils to see your snacks coming from a mile away.
If I like you, I'll rest my head on your leg. If I don't, I'll eat your mail.
Swipe right if:
You have a bag of high-quality treats and a deep respect for my authority. No cheapskates, no "Kidding" around
- Clementine can be sponsored for $600/year
All sponsorships include
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
* Recognition on our website and social media.
→ Business spotlights throughout
Valid until June 9, 2027
The complaint department"
Keven, Kyle, & Karen
We are three sentient pillows filled with spite and premium down.
We've collectively decided that the entire world is a violation of our personal space. We aren't looking for love: we're looking for a getaway driver and someone to hold our snacks while we commit petty battery.
Our "Personality" Traits:
HISS.
* You have a death wish and a bag of high-end oats.
- "The Complaint Department" can be sponsored for $300/year, or $25/month!
All sponsorships include
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
* Recognition on our website and social media.
→ Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Sage H
About Me
I'm basically a high-speed parkour potato with rectangular pupils. I see things you definitely don't, and most of them look delicious-especially your shoelaces. I'm a "mini" goat. which just means all my chaotic energy is concentrated into a smaller, more concentrated blast radius.
My Special Skills:
A partner who understands that personal space is a myth
You should be okay with me using your head as a springboard and your laundry as a tasting menu. I need someone who won't judge me for having "main character energy" while standing on top of a sleeping dog
Name Sag
Sponsor
Available
- Sage can be sponsored for $600year, or $50/month!
All sponsorships include
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
* Recognition on our website and social media.
→ Business spotlights throughout the
Valid until June 9, 2027
I'm just a girl with high-end fleece looking for a low-key connection.
While everyone else is rushing, I'm here for the slow life and the scenic route.
What I bring to the table:
We skip the loud bars and find a quiet meadow. We can share some organic greens, watch the sunset, and just enjoy the vibe. I promise to look majestic in all your selfies as long as you keep the treats coming.
Warning: I've been told I'm a bit of a heart-stealer. Dont be surprised if you fall for the eyelashes before we even finish the first snack.
You can Match/Sponsor Siri for $600/year or $50/
Valid until June 9, 2027
Looking for someone to hatch a plan with? Meet Gabriel and Tiffany, the most elegant power couple in the coop. Were not your average backyard birds: were White Phoenix chickens, which means our tails are longer than your last three relationships combined.
About Us:
You can Match/Sponsor Gabriel & Tiffany for $200/ year
* A sign on the animal's enclosure.
2 Recognition on our website and social media
→ Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Swipe right if youre down for a real quack-up. Muscovy & Proud: I'm not your average mallard. Low Maintenance: 1 hiss, I don't quack.
Selective listener.Red-Faced: It's not blushing: it's called style.Tree Hugger:
Literally. I can fly and roost in trees. Foodie: Enthusiastic about bugs, seeds, and your leftover salad. Z
Hiss Hiss | 3 (in duck years) |
Professional SunbatherLooking for someone who doesnt mind a little tail-wagging and zero personal space. No bread crumbs, please-l'm gluten-free by choice.
You can Match/Sponsor Hiss Hiss for $100/year
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Recognition on our website and social media.
* Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Lucy & Ricky ®
Looking for a human who doesn't mind a little morning screaming.
Just two tiny Kikki Rickis living our best free-range life. Luci is the drama queen who lives for mealworms, and Ricky is the "alpha" (dont tell him hes only 10 inches tall).
Our typical Sunday:
Scuffing up your mulch, taking aggressive dust baths, and staring at our own reflections in the sliding glass door.
Swipe right if:
Names: Luey & Ricky
You can Match/Sponsor Lucy & Ricky for $120/year
Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Just two nameless nuggets living life one peck at a time. Were small in stature but big on personality, currently seeking a human who understands that mealworms are a love language.
The Dynamic Duo: We do everything together-mostly because we havent mastered the art of walking in different directions yet.
Professionally Cute: We specialize in tilt-headed confusion and high-pitched chirps that can melt even the coldest heart.
Minimalist Lifestyle: We don't have names, but we have a very specific set of skills (mostly involving scratching dirt)
You can Match/Sponsor this nameless due & Name them for $120/year
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Recognition on our website and social media.
Business spotlights throughout the year.
!
Valid until June 9, 2027
The ultimate power couple, ready to rule the roost and steal your heart (and your snacks). Were a high-energy duo looking for a kingdom that appreciates good hair, better smolders, and top-tier garden destruction.
About Us
You can Match/Sponsor this Flynn & Rapunzel for $120/year
Valid until June 9, 2027
From untamed woods to the cozy life on the farm, I've officially hung up my tusks. I used to spend my days outrunning the law land by law, I mean the local park ranger), but these days I'm more about that domestic bliss.
I've traded the high-stakes foraging for a premium pen with a view, and honestly? I've never looked back.
The Resume
Valid until June 9, 2027
Ginger here! I'm a professional cuddler, carrot enthusiast, and expert listener (check out these ears). I'm looking for someone sweet to share a pasture with-or maybe just a really good hay bale.
If youre looking for a cloud on four legs to brighten your day, well get along just fine.
You can Match/Sponsor Ginger, for $950/ year
, A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Valid until June 9, 2027
I'm the whole package: 50% sweetheart, 50% absolute menace, and 100% worth the effort.
First Date Idea: You buy me a snack, tell me I'm pretty, and we pretend I didnt just finish a three-hour nap.
PSA: If you cant handle a little mud on the trotters, we probably wont vibe.
You can Match/Sponsor Pinky, for $600/ year
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Recognition on our website and social media.
* Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Looking for a partner who's more than just a fluff-piece? Meet Ebony.
1 am a high-maintenance fashionista with a natural perm and a penchant for fine dining-specifically, the premium orchard grass. I'm looking for someone who doesnt mind a little humming on the first date and can handle my occasional dramatic neck-swinging.
What I'm Looking For
If youre ready for a relationship that's 100% hypoallergenic and 0% drama (mostly), swipe right.
Let's see if were a match or if I should just keep grazing
You can Match/Sponsor Ebony, for $950/year
Valid until June 9, 2027
Lucy. Brown & Bougie.
I'm not actually a
"teacup" pig (because those don't exist), but I am the perfect size for Netflix marathons and backyard adventures. I may be small, but | have a big personality and an even bigger appetite for baby carrots. /I'm a professional napper, a world-class zoomie-runner, and I'm 100% house-trained-though I cant promise I wont hog the best spot on the rug. If youre looking for a partner who is always down for a snack and even better at cuddling, well get along great.Swipe right if you have snacks and arent afraid of a little mud. Just looking for someone who gives world-class belly ruls.
Lucy can be sponsored for $600/year
All sponsorships include
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Looking for a badaa-d boy with a heart of gold? Meet Moonpie.
* About Me
+ Interests
You can Match/Sponsor Moonpie for $600/year or $50/month
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Recognition on our website and social media.
< Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Frankie is ready to come out of his shell and find someone special
Swipe right if you want a man whos solid as a rock and never rushes into things.
You can Match/Sponsor Ebony, for $/year
• A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Recognition on our website and social media.
> Business spotlights throughout the year.
Valid until June 9, 2027
Ash & Eric (Friend Edition)
Dynamic duo looking for a third wheel. Human or avian, we dont judge.
You can Match/Sponsor Lucifer, for $600/year
A sign on the animal's enclosure.
Recognition on our website and social media.
Business spotlights throughout the year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!