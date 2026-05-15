Friends In Need Animal Sanctuary

Offered by

Friends In Need Animal Sanctuary

About the memberships

Haven ranch animal sponsorship

Princess
$60

Valid until June 9, 2027

I'm not just a bird-I'm a luxury experience. The Vibe: Curled, coiffed, and looking for trouble.

The Body: Designer feathers that feel as soft as they look.

The Standards: High. If the seed isn't organic, don't even coo at me.

I'm looking for someone who Knows how to treat royalty. I love long flights to exclusive rooftops and being told I'm the most breathtaking thing in the sky. Swipe right if you can handle the frills and the attitude that comes with them.

9 Catch me at the penthouse-or don't.

--- Princess can be sponsored for $60

All sponsorships include

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

  • ﻿﻿Recognition on our website and social media.
  • ﻿﻿Business spotlights throughout the year.
Hotrod
$2,200

Valid until June 9, 2027

Small package, big personality. I'm faster than I look, 100% grass-fed, and I'll definitely steal your carrots. Looking for aMare-velous time.

My Ideal Date:

Walking into a brewery and being the center of attention. Or just hanging out in the pasture while you tell me I'm a good boy.

About Me:

  • ﻿﻿I'm faster than I look-blink and I'm in the neighbor's yard.
  • ﻿﻿Professional carrot thief and expert at the "begging eyes." /
  • ﻿﻿Looking for someone who doesn't mind a little hay in the car and a lot of attitude in the arena.
    Swipe right if you have snacks. Att

Hotrod can be sponsored for $2200/year, making him an ideal candidate for your small business!

All sponsorships include

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

* Recognition on our website and social media.

Business spotlights throughout the year.

Lucifer - SPONSORED - Mike & Lisa Nelson
$999,999

Valid until June 9, 2027

Meet Lucifer!

*

Looking for a soul to steal and a coop to rule.

Goth by nature: All-black feathers, black skin, and a dark heart.

The Horns: Yes, theyre real. It's called a V-comb, look it up.

  • ﻿﻿Il French Roots: Rare, refined, and taste like high-end "game."
  • ﻿﻿No clucking around: I prefer meaningful stares and occasional crowing at the moon.
    I'm the "Devil Bird" your mother warned you about. I enjoy dust baths in the shadows and staring intensely at mealworms. If youre looking for a basic farm bird, swipe left. If you want a king with a horn-shaped crown, I'm your guy

Let's make a deal. I get the treats, you get the prestige.

You can Match/Sponsor Lucifer, for $100/year

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

Recognition on our website and social media.

Business spotlights throughout the year.

Clementine
$600

Valid until June 9, 2027

Clementine

I'm the G.O.A.T.-literally. M

The Standards:

If you offer me a salt lick from the bargain bin, Keep walking.

I have a refined palate and zero patience for "bad snacks."

What/Crave:

  • ﻿﻿Organic, pesticide-free rosebushes (the expensive ones). »
  • ﻿﻿Premium, sun-cured alfalfa-don't even bring that dusty straw near me.
  • ﻿﻿The literal clothes off your back if the thread count is high enough."

About Me:

Professional climber and part-time screamer. I have horizontal pupils to see your snacks coming from a mile away.

If I like you, I'll rest my head on your leg. If I don't, I'll eat your mail.

Swipe right if:

You have a bag of high-quality treats and a deep respect for my authority. No cheapskates, no "Kidding" around

- Clementine can be sponsored for $600/year

All sponsorships include

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

* Recognition on our website and social media.

→ Business spotlights throughout

The Complaint Department
$300

Valid until June 9, 2027

The complaint department"

Keven, Kyle, & Karen

We are three sentient pillows filled with spite and premium down.

We've collectively decided that the entire world is a violation of our personal space. We aren't looking for love: we're looking for a getaway driver and someone to hold our snacks while we commit petty battery.

Our "Personality" Traits:

  • ﻿﻿The Vibe: Imagine a car alarm that follows you home.
  • ﻿﻿The Look: Pristine white feathers. Pure black souls.
  • ﻿The Hobby: Gaslighting, gatekeeping, and Girlbossing (regardless of our actual biology).
    Why You Should Swipe Right:
  • ﻿﻿You need someone to harass your HOA into submission.
  • ﻿﻿You've always wanted a partner who communicates exclusively in

HISS.

* You have a death wish and a bag of high-end oats.

- "The Complaint Department" can be sponsored for $300/year, or $25/month!

All sponsorships include

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

* Recognition on our website and social media.

→ Business spotlights throughout the year.

Sage
$600

Valid until June 9, 2027

Sage H

About Me

I'm basically a high-speed parkour potato with rectangular pupils. I see things you definitely don't, and most of them look delicious-especially your shoelaces. I'm a "mini" goat. which just means all my chaotic energy is concentrated into a smaller, more concentrated blast radius.

My Special Skills:

  • ﻿The 3 AM Siren: I can scream with the pitch and intensity of a human child who just dropped its ice cream.
  • ﻿﻿Furniture Vandalism: I don't sit on chairs: I evaluate their structural integrity by headbutting them until they shatter.
  • ﻿﻿Vertical Takeoff: 1 can jump 4-5 feet in the air from a standing position, usually directly onto your back when you're tying your shoes.
    What I'm Looking For:

A partner who understands that personal space is a myth

You should be okay with me using your head as a springboard and your laundry as a tasting menu. I need someone who won't judge me for having "main character energy" while standing on top of a sleeping dog

Name Sag

Sponsor

Available

- Sage can be sponsored for $600year, or $50/month!

All sponsorships include

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

* Recognition on our website and social media.

→ Business spotlights throughout the 

Siri
$600

Valid until June 9, 2027

I'm just a girl with high-end fleece looking for a low-key connection.

While everyone else is rushing, I'm here for the slow life and the scenic route.

What I bring to the table:

  • ﻿﻿The Suri Glow: My locks are silkier than your favorite sweater.
  • ﻿﻿Active Listener: I'll hum along to all your stories (literally, it's how I talk).
  • ﻿Commitment: If I like you, I'll follow you anywhere.
    Especially if you have carrots.
    Our perfect first date:

We skip the loud bars and find a quiet meadow. We can share some organic greens, watch the sunset, and just enjoy the vibe. I promise to look majestic in all your selfies as long as you keep the treats coming.

Warning: I've been told I'm a bit of a heart-stealer. Dont be surprised if you fall for the eyelashes before we even finish the first snack.

You can Match/Sponsor Siri for $600/year or $50/

  • ﻿﻿A sign on the animal's enclosure.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition on our website and social media.
    & Business spotlights throughout the year.
Gabriel & Tiffany
$200

Valid until June 9, 2027

Looking for someone to hatch a plan with? Meet Gabriel and Tiffany, the most elegant power couple in the coop. Were not your average backyard birds: were White Phoenix chickens, which means our tails are longer than your last three relationships combined.

About Us:

  • ﻿﻿Gabriel: A refined gentleman with a snowy cape and a tail that sweeps the floor. Expert at finding the best grubs and sounding the morning alarm (snooze button not included).
  • ﻿Tiffany: The ultimate hen-fluencer. Pristine white feathers, graceful struts, and a master of the "side-eye" when the scratch isn't top-shelf.
    What Were Looking For:
  • ﻿﻿Someone who doesn't mind a little ruffling of feathers.
  • ﻿﻿A human who understands that "free-range" is a lifestyle, not just a label.
  • ﻿Someone willing to provide high-quality mealworms on demand.

You can Match/Sponsor Gabriel & Tiffany for $200/ year

* A sign on the animal's enclosure.

2 Recognition on our website and social media

→ Business spotlights throughout the year.

Hiss Hiss
$100

Valid until June 9, 2027

Swipe right if youre down for a real quack-up. Muscovy & Proud: I'm not your average mallard. Low Maintenance: 1 hiss, I don't quack.

Selective listener.Red-Faced: It's not blushing: it's called style.Tree Hugger:

Literally. I can fly and roost in trees. Foodie: Enthusiastic about bugs, seeds, and your leftover salad. Z

Hiss Hiss | 3 (in duck years) |

Professional SunbatherLooking for someone who doesnt mind a little tail-wagging and zero personal space. No bread crumbs, please-l'm gluten-free by choice.

You can Match/Sponsor Hiss Hiss for $100/year

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

Recognition on our website and social media.

* Business spotlights throughout the year.

Lucy & Ricky
$120

Valid until June 9, 2027

Lucy & Ricky ®

Looking for a human who doesn't mind a little morning screaming.

Just two tiny Kikki Rickis living our best free-range life. Luci is the drama queen who lives for mealworms, and Ricky is the "alpha" (dont tell him hes only 10 inches tall).

Our typical Sunday:

Scuffing up your mulch, taking aggressive dust baths, and staring at our own reflections in the sliding glass door.

Swipe right if:

  • ﻿﻿You have a surplus of blueberries.
  • ﻿﻿You won't judge us for sleeping at 7 PM.
  • ﻿﻿You dont own a "Colonial Sanders" outfit.

Names: Luey & Ricky

You can Match/Sponsor Lucy & Ricky for $120/year

  • ﻿﻿A sign on the animal's enclosure.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition on our website and social media.

Business spotlights throughout the year.

You name us!!!! (Nameless)
$120

Valid until June 9, 2027

Just two nameless nuggets living life one peck at a time. Were small in stature but big on personality, currently seeking a human who understands that mealworms are a love language.

The Dynamic Duo: We do everything together-mostly because we havent mastered the art of walking in different directions yet.

Professionally Cute: We specialize in tilt-headed confusion and high-pitched chirps that can melt even the coldest heart.

Minimalist Lifestyle: We don't have names, but we have a very specific set of skills (mostly involving scratching dirt)

You can Match/Sponsor this nameless due & Name them for $120/year

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

Recognition on our website and social media.

Business spotlights throughout the year.

!


Flynn & Rapunzel
$120

Valid until June 9, 2027

The ultimate power couple, ready to rule the roost and steal your heart (and your snacks). Were a high-energy duo looking for a kingdom that appreciates good hair, better smolders, and top-tier garden destruction.

About Us

  • ﻿﻿The Rogue: Flynn here. Im the charm of the operation. I've mastered the smolder, I'm excellent at "finding" things | shouldnt, and I promise to alert the entire neighborhood if a leaf falls suspiciously.
  • ﻿﻿The Princess: Rapunzel at your service. I've got the longest tufts in the land and a spirit that cant be contained by a mere fence. I'm a dreamer, a dirt-bather, and a total social butterfly.
    Why Swipe Right?
  • ﻿﻿Were ear-tufted, rumpless, and 100% aerodynamic.
  • ﻿﻿We provide excellent morning wake-up calls (whether you asked for them or not).
  • ﻿﻿Flynn provides the protection: Rapunzel provides the personality.

You can Match/Sponsor this Flynn & Rapunzel for $120/year

  • ﻿﻿A sign on the animal's enclosure.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition on our website and social media.
  • ﻿﻿Business spotlights throughout the year.
David
$600

Valid until June 9, 2027

From untamed woods to the cozy life on the farm, I've officially hung up my tusks. I used to spend my days outrunning the law land by law, I mean the local park ranger), but these days I'm more about that domestic bliss.

I've traded the high-stakes foraging for a premium pen with a view, and honestly? I've never looked back.

The Resume

  • ﻿﻿Reformed Rebel: I used to be a wild thing, but now the only thing wild about me is my snoring.
  • ﻿Belly Rub Enthusiast: My love language is physical touch-specifically, you scratching my stomach until my leg starts kicking.
  • ﻿Snack Connoisseur: I have a very refined palate. I'll eat anything from a crisp apple to... well, literally anything else you have in your hand.
  • ﻿Professional Napper: I've mastered the art of the afternoon snooze. I'm looking for someone to join the pile.
    You can Match/Sponsor David, for $600/year
    A sign on the animal's enclosure.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition on our website and social media.
  • ﻿﻿Business spotlights throughout the year.
Ginger
$950

Valid until June 9, 2027

Ginger here! I'm a professional cuddler, carrot enthusiast, and expert listener (check out these ears). I'm looking for someone sweet to share a pasture with-or maybe just a really good hay bale.

  • ﻿﻿Softest girl youll ever meet.
  • ﻿Gentle soul who loves sunbathing.
  • ﻿﻿Low maintenance: I come with my own sweater.
  • ﻿﻿Favorite date: A quiet walk and some fresh clover.

If youre looking for a cloud on four legs to brighten your day, well get along just fine.

You can Match/Sponsor Ginger, for $950/ year

, A sign on the animal's enclosure.

  • ﻿﻿Recognition on our website and social media.
  • ﻿﻿Business spotlights throughout the year.
Pinky
$600

Valid until June 9, 2027

I'm the whole package: 50% sweetheart, 50% absolute menace, and 100% worth the effort.

  • ﻿The Sweet: I'll be your biggest fan, give the best snuggles, and I'm a world-class listener.
  • ﻿﻿The Sassy: I'm a total ham, I have a black belt in sarcasm, and yes, I will definitely hog the blankets.

First Date Idea: You buy me a snack, tell me I'm pretty, and we pretend I didnt just finish a three-hour nap.

PSA: If you cant handle a little mud on the trotters, we probably wont vibe.

You can Match/Sponsor Pinky, for $600/ year

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

Recognition on our website and social media.

* Business spotlights throughout the year.

Ebony
$950

Valid until June 9, 2027

Looking for a partner who's more than just a fluff-piece? Meet Ebony.

1 am a high-maintenance fashionista with a natural perm and a penchant for fine dining-specifically, the premium orchard grass. I'm looking for someone who doesnt mind a little humming on the first date and can handle my occasional dramatic neck-swinging.

What I'm Looking For

  • ﻿﻿Someone to take me on long walks (to the next paddock).
  • ﻿﻿A partner who won't try to shear me on the first date.
  • ﻿﻿Someone tall, sturdy, and willing to protect the herd.

If youre ready for a relationship that's 100% hypoallergenic and 0% drama (mostly), swipe right.

Let's see if were a match or if I should just keep grazing

You can Match/Sponsor Ebony, for $950/year

  • ﻿﻿A sign on the animal's enclosure.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition on our website and social media.
    Business spotlights throughout the year.
Lucy - SPONSORED - Kim Shepard
$999,999

Valid until June 9, 2027

Lucy. Brown & Bougie.

I'm not actually a

"teacup" pig (because those don't exist), but I am the perfect size for Netflix marathons and backyard adventures. I may be small, but | have a big personality and an even bigger appetite for baby carrots. /I'm a professional napper, a world-class zoomie-runner, and I'm 100% house-trained-though I cant promise I wont hog the best spot on the rug. If youre looking for a partner who is always down for a snack and even better at cuddling, well get along great.Swipe right if you have snacks and arent afraid of a little mud. Just looking for someone who gives world-class belly ruls.

Lucy can be sponsored for $600/year

All sponsorships include

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

  • ﻿﻿Recognition on our website and social media.
  • ﻿﻿Business spotlights throughout the year.
Moonpie - SPONSORED - The Rick's Family
$999,999

Valid until June 9, 2027

Looking for a badaa-d boy with a heart of gold? Meet Moonpie.

* About Me

  • ﻿Professional grass trimmer and head-butter.
  • ﻿﻿Expert at jumping on things I shouldnit.
  • ﻿﻿I have horizontal pupils, so I can see you coming from a mile away (literally).
  • ﻿﻿100% chance I will try to eat your shoelaces on the first date.

+ Interests

  • ﻿Climbing literally anything.
  • ﻿High-quality hay (no cheap stuff, please).
  • ﻿﻿Afternoon naps in the sun.
  • ﻿Screaming at the top of my lungs for no reason.

You can Match/Sponsor Moonpie for $600/year or $50/month

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

Recognition on our website and social media.

< Business spotlights throughout the year.

Franky - SPONSORED - Sketti O's
$999,999

Valid until June 9, 2027

Frankie is ready to come out of his shell and find someone special

  • ﻿Size matters: I'm a Sulcata, which means I'm basically a living tank in a designer shell.
  • ﻿﻿Homeowner: I don't just live in a house: I carry it on my back. Talk about stability.
  • ﻿﻿Heavy lifting: My hobbies include bulldozing patio furniture and renovating the backyard with my
    DIY burrows.
  • ﻿The Look: I've got that rugged, "prehistoric warrior" aesthetic going on.
  • ﻿Commitment: Looking for a ride-or-die. Im planning on being around for the next 100 years, so I hope youre not a flake.
  • ﻿﻿Diet: I'm on a strict "see food" diet. I see grass, l eat it.

Swipe right if you want a man whos solid as a rock and never rushes into things.

You can Match/Sponsor Ebony, for $/year

• A sign on the animal's enclosure.

Recognition on our website and social media.

> Business spotlights throughout the year.

Ash & Eric - SPONSORED - Julie LeBaron
$999,999

Valid until June 9, 2027

Ash & Eric (Friend Edition)

Dynamic duo looking for a third wheel. Human or avian, we dont judge.

  • ﻿﻿Relationship Status: Platonic soulmates.
  • ﻿﻿Hobbies: Staring contests, running in circles, and dramatic feather shaking.
  • ﻿﻿Vibe: Maximum chaos, zero personal space.
    What We Are Looking For
  • ﻿﻿Someone to split a 50lb bag of premium grain.
  • ﻿﻿A reliable driver with a large truck bed for road trips.
  • ﻿﻿Friends who do not mind constant, unblinking eye contact.
  • ﻿﻿Humans who understand that a peck on the head means "I like

You can Match/Sponsor Lucifer, for $600/year

A sign on the animal's enclosure.

Recognition on our website and social media.

Business spotlights throughout the year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!