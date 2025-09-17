2026 Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Enjoy free admission for 1 adult to the museum, a 10% discount on museum education programs, a 10% discount at the museum store, and borrowing privileges from the museum's resource room.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Enjoy free admission for 2 adults to the museum, a 10% discount on museum education programs, a 10% discount at the museum store, and borrowing privileges from the museum's resource room.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Enjoy free admission for 2 adults and accompanying children to the museum, NARM membership, a 10% discount on museum education programs, a 10% discount at the museum store, and borrowing privileges from the museum's resource room.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Enjoy free admission for 2 adults and accompanying children to the museum, NARM membership, acknowledgement on the Friends wall and printed materials, six admission passes, five Museum ROCKS! passes, a 10% discount on museum education programs, a 10% discount at the museum store, and borrowing privileges from the museum's resource room.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Enjoy free admission for 2 adults and accompanying children to the museum, NARM membership, acknowledgement on the Friends wall and printed materials, twenty admission passes to distribute to business contacts, family and friends, membership certificate, logo included on Friends' publications, business highlighted in email distribution, opportunity to have a table at a Friends' event (not including Museum ROCKS!), a 10% discount on museum education programs, a 10% discount at the museum store, and borrowing privileges from the museum's resource room.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing