Rooster Run Foundation

Offered by

Rooster Run Foundation

About the memberships

The RRF Membership Program

Forage Membership
$20

Renews monthly

Ideal for those who want to help provide daily care to our diverse sanctuary herd.

Includes:

✓ Invitations to exclusive member-only events

✓ Member discounts on merchandise and animal encounters

✓ Quarterly email update featuring the herd with special note

✓ Mention on our online RRF supporters board

Friends Membership
$75

Renews monthly

For people who want a meaningful relationship with the sanctuary and its animals. Includes everything in Forage, plus:

✓ Sponsorship of a specific sanctuary species

✓ Access to a private member community (Facebook)

✓ Quarterly “Morning Coffee with Dr. Carrie”

✓ Invitation to two Sanctuary Member Days per year

✓ One complimentary animal experience visit per year

Community Membership
$150

Renews monthly

Hands-on access and shared experiences For those who want to spend real time at the ranch and engage more deeply with the animals. Includes everything in Friends and in Forage, plus:

✓ Two nights per year in an RRF Animal Experience Airbnb

✓ Early access to event and Sanctuary Member Day registration

✓ Priority booking for Member Sanctuary Days and Airbnb stays

✓ Annual thank-you gift, including a farm product and a photo

Freedom Membership
$250

Renews monthly

Deep access, retreat time, and true belonging For people who see Rooster Run Foundation as their place. Includes everything in Community, plus:

✓ Four nights per year in RRF Animal Experience Airbnbs

✓ Unlimited attendance at Sanctuary Member Days

✓ Flexible visitation during open ranch hours

✓ Priority access to limited-capacity events and retreats

✓ Recognition on the online Freedom supporter board

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!