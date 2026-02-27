The RRF Membership Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Ideal for those who want to help provide daily care to our diverse sanctuary herd.
Includes:
✓ Invitations to exclusive member-only events
✓ Member discounts on merchandise and animal encounters
✓ Quarterly email update featuring the herd with special note
✓ Mention on our online RRF supporters board
Renews monthly
For people who want a meaningful relationship with the sanctuary and its animals. Includes everything in Forage, plus:
✓ Sponsorship of a specific sanctuary species
✓ Access to a private member community (Facebook)
✓ Quarterly “Morning Coffee with Dr. Carrie”
✓ Invitation to two Sanctuary Member Days per year
✓ One complimentary animal experience visit per year
Renews monthly
Hands-on access and shared experiences For those who want to spend real time at the ranch and engage more deeply with the animals. Includes everything in Friends and in Forage, plus:
✓ Two nights per year in an RRF Animal Experience Airbnb
✓ Early access to event and Sanctuary Member Day registration
✓ Priority booking for Member Sanctuary Days and Airbnb stays
✓ Annual thank-you gift, including a farm product and a photo
Renews monthly
Deep access, retreat time, and true belonging For people who see Rooster Run Foundation as their place. Includes everything in Community, plus:
✓ Four nights per year in RRF Animal Experience Airbnbs
✓ Unlimited attendance at Sanctuary Member Days
✓ Flexible visitation during open ranch hours
✓ Priority access to limited-capacity events and retreats
✓ Recognition on the online Freedom supporter board
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!